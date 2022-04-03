ICC posts photos of Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy. ‘Couple goals’ say fans

The Australian girls’s group created historical past on Sunday by beating England within the closing by 71 runs to win their seventh Women’s World Cup title. The star of the ultimate was wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as she slammed 170 runs off simply 138 deliveries and went previous Adam Gilchrist to register the very best rating in an ODI World Cup closing (males or girls). The ICC shared a photograph of Alyssa Healy alongside together with her husband, Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc on their official Instagram account and it’s got greater than 4.27 lakh likes already.

The ICC posted a cut up picture of the couple. The first photograph is from the 2015 ODI World Cup which Australia received and Mitchell Starc was additionally adjudged participant of the collection for taking 22 wickets in eight matches. The different one is from at present as Australia beat England by 71 runs and Alyssa Healy received the participant of the match in addition to the participant of the event award.

“Just two champions in one frame,” the ICC captioned the put up together with the years 2015 and 2022.

England cricketer Stuart Broad commented “That’s quality,” on the put up. “Champion couple,” posted an Instagram person. “Power couple,” mentioned a 3rd. “Real relationship goals,” posted yet one more.

The ICC had additionally posted a video from the ultimate by which Mitchell Starc was seeing cheering his spouse when she accomplished her century.

Australia batted first and posted 365 runs for the lack of 5 wickets as Alyssa Healy smashed 170 runs. The England girls have been all out for 285 runs in 43.4 overs with Nat Sciver remaining unbeaten on 148.

What do you do about this superb feat by Mitchell Starc and his spouse Alyssa Healy?