ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: England Defeat South Africa, Become First Team To Reach Semifinal | Cricket News

Jacob Bethell’s blistering batting show helped England advance to the semi-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup with a six-wicket win over South Africa. Bethell was one of many bowlers to limit South Africa to 209 all out earlier than hitting 88 to see England arrange a conflict with both Sri Lanka or Afghanistan. South Africa endured a sluggish begin having gained the toss and chosen to bat, their first boundary got here off the ultimate ball of the fourth over, earlier than Joshua Boyden dismissed Valentine Kitime off the subsequent supply.

Boyden would declare his twelfth wicket of the event to ship the opposite opener Ethan-John Cunningham again to the hutch and cut back South Africa to 21 for 2.

Dewald Brevis and Gerhardus Maree mixed to regular the South African ship, including 55 runs to the full earlier than Bethell dismissed Maree.

Brevis remained a well-recognized stronghold for South Africa as he introduced up his fourth fifty-plus rating in a row finally falling simply in need of a century on 97.

His dismissal led to a batting collapse for South Africa as three wickets fell for one run because the batters went seeking boundaries, however solely discovered the grateful palms of fielders with Rehan Ahmed claiming figures of 4 for 48.

The final-wicket partnership of Matthew Boast and Asakhe Tsaka annoyed England including 40 runs as South Africa ended on 209 all out.

Bethell got here out all weapons blazing in England’s chase, hitting the fourth quickest half-century of U19 World Cup historical past, reaching fifty off simply 20 balls, because the Young Lions went at over 10 an over.

George Thomas was a delighted onlooker on the non-striker’s finish solely shifting into double figures within the tenth over, earlier than smacking a six to convey up England’s hundred.

South Africa lastly struck as Bethell went for one heave too many however not earlier than he had placed on 88 from 42 deliveries to put England as overwhelming favourites.

That tag was backed up by good partnerships within the prime order, earlier than William Luxton got here in at 5 to strike 47 from 41 balls and get England into the semi-finals with a six.

Zimbabwe, West Indies win within the Plate competitors

Matthew Welch’s 78 helped Zimbabwe set Scotland a tough chase of 249 of their Plate quarterfinal.

Scotland have been unable to construct partnerships as they slumped to 140 all out to see Zimbabwe advance to fulfill Ireland.

They will probably be joined within the semifinals by hosts West Indies who have been too good for Papua New Guinea in a 169-run win.

The West Indies will now face the United Arab Emirates, whereas Papua New Guinea are set to tackle Uganda within the Plate play-offs.