ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan through to 5th-place playoff, UAE and West Indies finish on a high | Cricket News – Times of India

COOLIDGE (Antigua): Haseebullah Khan struck a half-century as Pakistan sealed their place within the fifth place play-off with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh regardless of a effective hundred from Ariful Islam within the U-19 World Cup right here.Bangladesh’s innings was dominated by Islam, who arrived on the crease within the twelfth over together with his aspect on 23 for 3 and set about guiding them to a aggressive complete.Islam had fallen for single determine scores in his two earlier innings on this event however shortly discovered his groove right here and introduced up his half-century with a wonderful six over long-on.The 17-year-old continued to lose companions – Mehran Mumtaz proving notably potent with three for 16 from his 10 overs – however saved his composure and accelerated on the demise, hanging three sixes in a single Awais Ali over to maneuver into the nineties.His century, from 118 balls, arrived halfway via the forty ninth over however Islam fell to the following supply – the ninth wicket to fall in an innings which was ended on 175 with 4 balls remaining.Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah began confidently in reply, including 76 in 19 overs earlier than the previous fell for 36.Khan struck 4 fours and 4 sixes earlier than selecting out the deep sq. leg fielder on 78, by which era his aspect wanted simply 36 extra for victory.Irfan Khan (24) was unlucky to be run out backing up and Qasim Akram fell for a single however Abdul Faseeh’s unbeaten 22 noticed Pakistan residence with 21 balls to spare.Pakistan will tackle Sri Lanka within the fifth place play-off on Thursday, with Bangladesh to play South Africa for the fitting to complete seventh.

The United Arab Emirates concluded their best-ever U-19 World Cup marketing campaign with a cushty eight-wicket win over Ireland within the Plate last.

Ireland gained the toss and selected to bat however had been shortly in hassle, falling to 27 for 3 when captain Tim Tector grew to become the second of Jash Giyanani’s two scalps in Tarouba, Trindad on Monday.

Philippus le Roux salvaged an analogous scenario towards Canada earlier within the event however may make simply 14 on this event as wickets continued to fall at common intervals, with solely in-form opener Jack Dickson displaying a lot in the way in which of resistance.

The wicketkeeper twice cleared the ropes on his method to 40 earlier than falling to Dhruv Panashar (two for 15) to depart Ireland languishing on 91 for six.

Ireland had been dismissed for 122 within the forty sixth over, leaving Tector’s aspect determined for early scalps.

Their hopes had been briefly raised when Parashar was clear bowled by Jamie Forbes with the rating on 41 however Kai Smith and Punya Mehra shortly eased any UAE nerves.

Smith hit seven boundaries earlier than falling one run shy of a half-century whereas Mehra completed with a flourish, hanging the ultimate ball of the twenty sixth over for six to take his aspect previous their goal and his personal complete to an unbeaten 48.

UAE’s victory secured a ninth-placed end, beating their earlier better of twelfth.

Bishop and Wickham centuries safe Eleventh place for West Indies

Teddy Bishop and Kevin Wickham every struck centuries as West Indies powered to a formidable eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe within the Eleventh-place play-off.

The host nation have had a combined event however got here out decided to complete on a excessive, with Johann Layne shortly lowering Zimbabwe to 25 for 2.

Steven Saul and Brian Bennett steadied the ship and when Saul fell for 34, Bennett joined forces with twin brother David to place collectively a superb fourth-wicket stand.

Both handed half-centuries and the partnership reached 102 when Brian was caught behind for 62, leaving his brother to proceed the cost alongside Connor Mitchell.

Bennett completed unbeaten on 77 and Mitchell plundered a 26-ball 42 not out as Zimbabwe completed on what seemed to be a difficult 256 for 4.

But following the early departure of captain Matthew Nandu, Bishop and Wickham made a doubtlessly tough chase look easy.

The pair rotated the strike successfully and located boundaries after they wanted them, with Wickham hanging 17 fours to beat his accomplice to 3 figures.

He quickly fell for 104 whereas Bishop ensured he was there on the finish, ending unbeaten on 112 from 121 balls with 11 fours and a six.

It was left to Rivaldo Clarke to strike the successful runs, which he did by blasting the second ball of the ultimate over for six.

After their play off match was cancelled on account of COVID-19, Canada completed the event in fifteenth place on account of having a greater net-run-rate than PNG from all matches performed within the occasion.