ICC U19 World Cup: Raj Bawa, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Star As India Thrash Uganda By 326 Runs | Cricket News

Centuries by Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have been backed up by a dominant bowling efficiency as India thrashed Uganda by 326 runs of their last Group B recreation of the continued ICC Men’s U19 World Cup on the Brian Lara Stadium. With this win, India topped Group B and the aspect will now play of their quarterfinal conflict on January 29. Chasing 405, Uganda stored on shedding wickets at common intervals and in the long run, the aspect was bowled out for 79 inside 20 overs. For India, stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu returned with 4 wickets.

Earlier, Raj Bawa and Angkrish Raghuvanshi performed knocks of 162 and 144 respectively as India posted 405/5 within the allotted fifty overs. Both batters shared a 206-run stand for the third wicket to pile on the distress on Uganda bowlers.

In the top, Dinesh Bana and Aneeshwar Gautam additionally performed cameos of twenty-two and 12 to assist India submit a rating of greater than the 400-run mark.

Bawa now holds the document of the very best particular person rating by an Indian batter within the U-19 World Cup. Earlier, the document was held by Shikhar Dhawan who scored 155 runs within the 2004 version of the event in opposition to Kenya.

Bawa was nicely supported by Angkrish Raghuvanshi who returned after including 144 runs to his identify. The duo added 206 runs for the third wicket in opposition to Uganda. This can be the second time that the Indian crew scored greater than 400 runs in an innings. India’s 405-run whole is the very best by any crew at this version of the U-19 World Cup.

The highest rating by Indian aspect within the Under 19 World Cup is 425 that got here in the exact same match in 2004 the place Dhawan scored 155.

India have already booked their spot within the quarterfinals and after profitable this conflict, they end the group stage because the table-toppers.

Brief Scores: India 405/5 (Raj Bawa 162, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 144; Pascal Murungi 3-72); Uganda 79 all out (Pascal Murungi 34, Ronald Opio 11; Nishant Sindhu 4-19).

(With ANI inputs)