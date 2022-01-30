ICC U19 World Cup: Young pacer Ravi wreaks havoc as India oust defending champions Bangladesh to enter semis | Cricket News – Times of India

All Over: Sealed with a SIXIndia U19 have superior to the semi-final of #U19CWC with a 5-wicket win over Banglade… https://t.co/ByknHtG9FT — BCCI (@BCCI) 1643483392000

COOLIDGE (ANTIGUA): Left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar bowled a sensational opening spell as India’s ‘class of 2022’ exacted a candy revenge, ousting defending champions Bangladesh by 5 wickets to enter the semi-final of ICC U-19 World Cup right here on Saturday.India will meet Australia within the semi-final on February 2, having gained an unprecedented seven out of 9 U-19 World Cup quarter-finals.

Son of a CRPF personnel, the Uttar Pradesh-born Ravi, who has adopted footsteps of his illustrious state senior Mohammed Shami to ply his commerce for Bengal, ended with glorious figures of 7-1-14-3 on a cheesy monitor as Bangladesh had been all out for 111 in 37.1 overs.

Bangladesh had been 56 for 7 at one stage earlier than SM Mehrob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) added 50 for the eighth wicket to take the crew previous 100-run mark. In reply, India chased down the goal in 30.5 overs with opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi‘s 44 being the top-score.

Skipper Yash Dhull scored a chiselled 20 not out and his deputy Shaik Rasheed making 26 because the victory was much more satisfying contemplating the kids got here again with none coaching put up restoration from COVID-19.

It was a becoming reply from the ‘Boys in Blue’ to the ‘Tiger Cubs’ after their senior batch misplaced an ill-tempered closing of 2020 version which was adopted by boorish behaviour from each side, particularly Bangladeshis, whose reactions has at all times been excessive when it got here to beating India.

For the present batch, the win was additionally mandatory after they had been crushed twice by this similar facet final 12 months throughout a four-nation meet in Kolkata.

India gained a very good toss and Ravi made full use of the moisture beneath with preliminary motion within the air serving to crew’s trigger.

Ravi, who has the pure potential to convey the ball again into right-handers, had right-handed Mahfijul Islam (2) crushed all-ends as much as an inswinger within the second over.

His opening accomplice left-handed Iftakher Hossain (1) was completed in by the slowness of the monitor as he tried to sq. lower and was held at level by vice-captain Shaikh Rasheed.

One drop batter Prantik Nawrose (7) was in no way comfy throughout his keep and was late into the drive to a supply that swung away solely to supply a catch to Kaushal Tamble within the slips.

Down at 14 for 3 within the eighth over, there was no coming again for Bangladesh boys as they began shedding wickets at common intervals.

Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal (9-1-25-2) was constant as ever together with his flight and dip which was not very straightforward for the opposition batters.

However if anybody deserves the credit score for limiting Bangladesh to a manageable complete, it’s Ravi, who until few months again, was one other outstation cricketer, plying his commerce in Kolkata membership cricket.

The 18-year-old had his share of twists and turns earlier than he turned the tempo spearhead for India colts within the event.

In reality, speaking to officers in Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), it was learnt that left-arm pacer who performed for Ballygunge United had come for U-16 Bengal trials in 2019 however was rejected after he did not clear the TW3 (Bone check for age verification) check.

However a very good CAB T20 league event for Kanchenjungha Warriors bought him into Bengal U-19 reckoning as former India opener and nationwide selector Devang Gandhi and assistant coach (bowling) Jayanta GHosh Dastidar labored with him.

In reality, when Vinoo Mankad (U-19) National One Dayers was being held, the grapevine is that the feelers despatched from native state affiliation was to be careful Ravi’s tempo bowling accomplice Debopratim Halder, who was thought of a greater prospect.

But nationwide selectors’ consideration was caught by Ravi, who was then inducted into the India U19 Challengers Squad.

“He is a very hardworking boy and if you ask me, Devang worked a lot on his mental aspect. Also his biggest asset is the ability to get the ball to swing in to the right handers.

“That is his inventory supply and he works that ball so much within the nets,” GHosh Dastidar, who was a student of Dennis Lillee at the MRF Pace Foundation’s first batch, alongside Javagal Srinath and Ashish Winston Zaidi, told PTI.