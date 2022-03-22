ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: India Outclass Bangladesh To Keep Semi-Finals Hopes Alive | Cricket News

Hamilton, Mar 22 Yastika Bhatia’s gritty half-century and Sneh Rana’s all-round efficiency powered India a dominating 110-run win over Bangladesh and saved them within the hunt for a semifinal spot on the ICC Women’s World Cup, on Tuesday. Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-inning collapse to submit a modest 229 for seven, driving on a accountable 80-ball 50 by Bhatia and a late flourish from Rana (27) and Pooja Vastrakar (30). Defending the overall, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), managed the proceedings as they struck at common intervals.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs to register their third win of the event. The massive win helped India enhance their Net-Run-Rate (0.768) additional.

The Mithali Raj-led facet will tackle South Africa within the closing league match on Sunday. Before that match, if the second-placed Proteas beat West Indies on Thursday India’s semifinal probabilities will get higher.

India’s determination to herald senior spinner Poonam Yadav (1/25) instead of pacer Meghna Singh paid dividends. With spinners working from each the ends on a gradual observe, Bangladesh discovered the run-scoring troublesome.

India limiting Bangladesh to 69/5 after 25 overs.

Lata Mondal (24) and Salma Khatun (32) offered some resistance with a 40-run partnership which was damaged by Jhulan Goswami when she dismissed the latter, whereas Vastrakar accounted for the previous a couple of overs later.

The tempo duo of Goswami (2/19) and Vastrakar (2/26) shared 4 wickets between them whereas the spinners accounted for the remainder.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (30) and Shafali Verma (42) shared 74 runs for the opening wicket however Ritu Moni (3/37) and Nahida Akter (2/42) shared 5 wickets between them to cut back India from 74 for no loss to 108 for 4 at one stage.

Mandhana ended up hitting straight to Fargana Hoque off Akter, whereas Moni struck twice in two balls within the subsequent over to depart India at 74 for 3 in 15.4 overs.

While Verma was stumped by Nigar Sultana, skipper Mithali Raj (0) was out for a first-ball duck as India misplaced three wickets in fast succession.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14) then joined Bhatia as the 2 tried to resurrect the innings however the duo scored solely 34 runs in 70 balls earlier than a direct throw from Hoque caught the previous in need of her crease.

Bhatia (50 off 80) and Richa Ghosh (26) then added 54 runs to take India previous the 150-run rating.

The duo performed at tempo with Ghosh slamming Lata Mondal (0/20) for successive fours within the thirtieth over.

However, Akter introduced Bangladesh again into the sport when she had Ghosh caught behind whereas she tried to chop a ball that was too near the physique.

After finishing her fifty, Bhatia too perished within the subsequent ball whereas making an attempt for a paddle scoop, solely to be caught by at quick effective leg.

Vastrakar (30) and Rana (27) then got here collectively at 180 for six on the finish of forty fourth over so as to add 48 off 38 balls, taking India previous the 200-run mark. With the 2 going robust, the final 10 overs yielded 64 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 229 for 7 in 50 overs (Yastika Bhatia 50, Shafali Verma 42; Nahida Akter 2/42, Ritu Moni 3/37).

Bangladesh: 119 all out in 40.3 overs (Salma Khatun 32, Lata Monday 24; Sneh Rana 4/30).