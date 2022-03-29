ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Australia vs West Indies, Semifinal: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates | Cricket News

Australia and West Indies will sq. off within the first semi-final of the Women’s World Cup at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. Heading into the competition, Meg Lanning and Co are the clear favourites after being unbeaten within the competitors to this point. West Indies made it to the semi-finals after South Africa managed to defeat India in an exhilarating encounter. But one can not rely out Stafanie Taylor’s aspect as they defeated New Zealand and England within the group levels. Ahead of an important recreation, Australia acquired an enormous blow as Ellyse Perry was dominated out of the semi-final conflict. (LIVE SCORECARD)

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Australia-W vs West Indies-W, Semifinal, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Basin Reserve, Wellington