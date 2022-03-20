Sports

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs England: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup Live: New Zealand face England of their league stage fixture.© AFP

New Zealand face England of their upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup league stage fixture on the Eden Park in Auckland. Captained by Heather Knight, England have misplaced their first three matches after which defeated India of their fourth fixture. England are additionally presently sixth within the desk with two factors. Meanwhile, New Zealand are fifth within the desk with 4 factors from 5 video games. They misplaced their earlier match to South Africa. (Live Scoreboard)

New Zealand vs England, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, League Stage Fixture, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Eden Park, Auckland

