ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women: Live Cricket Score And Updates | Cricket News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women, reside cricket rating and updates: Record six-time winners Australia are taking over defending champions England of their campaign-opener on the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Australia have been probably the most dominant pressure on this match, profitable the title on six events — in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005 and 2013. England, then again, have been very profitable at this stage too and have develop into ODI world champions on 4 events — in 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Follow ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women, reside cricket rating and updates from Hamilton right here