ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs England: England Keep Semi-Finals Hopes Alive With Nervy 1-wicket Win | Cricket News

Defending champions England huffed and puffed to a one-wicket win over hosts New Zealand in a league stage match to maintain their semifinal hopes alive on the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday. Experienced middle-order batter Maddy Green top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 52, whereas skipper Sophie Devine contributed 41 earlier than England bowled out the hosts 203 on the Eden Park. England pacer Kate Cross (3/35) and star spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3/41) shared six wickets between them, whereas spinner Charlie Dean (2/36), who took the tempo off the ball in a stable efficiency, accounted for 2 batters.

All-rounder Natalie Sciver (61) then anchored the innings with a affected person half-century however the holders slipped from a cushty 176 for 5 to 196 for 9 in 5 overs to nearly snatch defeat from a profitable psosition.

Anya Shrubsole (7) and Charlie Dean (0) although held their nerves to take England previous the end line for his or her second win of the event.

By advantage of this win, England have managed to remain within the combine for a semifinal berth as they displaced New Zealand from the fifth place. India, England and New Zealand are all now on 4 factors.

While India and England have two matches left to play New Zealand have one sport in hand.

England’s high order made an aggressive begin to their chase of 204, backing the work of their spinners who held New Zealand to a modest complete.

Openers Danni Wyatt fell to Jess Kerr for 12, whereas Tammy Beaumont (25) was clear bowled by Lea Tahuhu (1/18).

Skipper Heather Knight raced to 42 runs of 53 balls earlier than being adjudged leg earlier than to Frankie Mackay within the twenty third over. Wicketkeeper Amy Jones (1) quickly adopted her captain.

Sciver then mixed forces with Sophie Dunkely (33) to sew an important 70-run partnership as England appeared set for a win.

However, New Zealand bowlers managed to make a comeback with a flurry of wickets, intensifying strain on England.

Earlier put to bat, New Zealand gave the impression to be cruising in the direction of a large complete at one level of time, with Devine scoring at will and Amelia Kerr (24) wanting assured on the crease.

However, Devine was pressured to retire damage with a again drawback within the fifteenth over and Kerr holed out for twenty-four to change into Charlotte Dean’s (2/36) first sufferer as England fought again strongly in the course of the center overs.

Promoted

The skilled Amy Satterthwaite (24) and Green tried to mount a fightback, however England, who’ve been sloppy within the area of their earlier matches, carried out effectively in that space, effecting two run outs.

Satterthwaite was trapped leg earlier than by Dean after which the duo of Cross and Eccelstone cleared off the tail to dismiss the White Ferns within the penultimate over of their innings.