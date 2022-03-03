ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women: Live Score Updates | Cricket News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates:The New Zealand Women’s cricket crew will kick-start the much-awaited ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 with their opening match in opposition to West Indies Women on the Bay Oval In Mount Maunganui. The Sophie Devine-led facet will financial institution on the likes of Amelia Kerr, who has been in unimaginable spark off late. For West Indies Women, Stafanie Taylor, Deandnra Dottin and Hayley Matthews will maintain key if they’re to pose a menace to the hosts within the openers of the mega occasion. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

West Indies Women:Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight(w), Stafanie Taylor(c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(w), Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, Frances Mackay

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates From Bay Oval In Mount Maunganui