ICC Women’s World Cup Final, Australia vs England: PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Australia Ahead Of Final | Cricket News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday prolonged good needs to Team Australia, who can be enjoying within the ultimate of the continuing ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. PM Modi’s assertion got here in the course of the signing of a large historic commerce cope with Australia aiming to spice up financial ties between the 2 nations. “I would like to congratulate and wish all the best to Australia’s women’s team, who will be playing the final of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup tomorrow,” PM Modi stated.

Despite having gained 10 of the earlier 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup ultimate for the primary time in 34 years.

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will play host to the showpiece occasion of the 2022 match as Australia go in quest of a record-extending seventh title, whereas England look to defend their crown.

The two sides began their campaigns collectively nearly a month in the past in Hamilton and can finish them collectively, one holding the trophy, the opposite trying on.

Australia have misplaced just one World Cup ultimate nevertheless it was not too distant from the setting for Sunday’s finale. Back in 2000, simply down the street from Christchurch on the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, Australia misplaced the closest ultimate the match has ever seen, defeated by New Zealand by simply 4 runs.

That 12 months, England recorded their worst-ever World Cup end of fifth earlier than combating again to take the trophy from Australia in 2009.

In doing so, they might go on to have a exceptional 12 months additionally claiming their first, and solely, T20 World Cup in addition to an Ashes victory.

It is one thing that Australia are hoping to match 13 years later, they already maintain the T20 trophy having secured that on dwelling soil in 2020 earlier than the Ashes had been wrapped up with two video games to spare in February, however the one-day World Cup evades them.

Vice-captain Rachael Haynes already has a winner’s medal from 2013, and he or she is nicely on her approach to a contest file, the opening batter sits on 429 runs for the match, 27 behind Debbie Hockley of New Zealand’s all-time finest set in 1997.

That shouldn’t be the one file that may very well be damaged on Sunday, Sophie Ecclestone has the possibility to surpass Australian Lyn Fullston, whose haul of 23 wickets in 1982 stays the mark to beat.

Ecclestone sits on 20 wickets having taken her maiden worldwide five-wicket haul within the semi-final in opposition to South Africa ending on six for 36, one of the best figures by an England bowler in a World Cup because the 2022 version continues to be larger and higher than something we now have seen earlier than.

The left-arm spinner is emblematic of England’s journey all through the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in that she is peaking at precisely the best time.

The 22-year-old began together with her worst-ever figures in ODI cricket with no wicket for 77 in opposition to the identical opponents she is going to face on Sunday.