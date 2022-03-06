ICC Women’s World Cup: India Cruise Past Pakistan In Open, Win By 107 Runs | Cricket News

The Indian crew thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 107 runs to start their marketing campaign within the ICC Women’s World Cup on a rousing notice on Sunday, the much-anticipated face-off ending in a no contest. Opting to bat after the coin landed in India’s favour, in-form opener Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar struck helpful half-centuries to assist their crew recuperate from an early wobble and put up 244 for seven on the Bay Oval. Chasing a difficult goal of 245, the Pakistan crew fell approach wanting the mark and was all out for 137 in 43 overs, shedding its eleventh straight sport towards neighbours India within the 50-over format.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad did the star flip with the ball, returning with wonderful figures of 4/31 after her full quota of 10 overs. Seasoned pacer Jhulan Goswami bowled very effectively to complete the sport with spectacular figures of two/29, whereas there have been additionally two wickets for Rana (2/27), capping off her wonderful all-round present.

To begin with nevertheless, the Indians discovered themselves underneath strain after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck within the third over.

A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75 balls) and Deepti Sharma (40 off 57) helped regular the ship.

However, Pakistan got here again strongly by claiming a flurry of wickets, together with the scalps of skipper Mithali Raj (9) and her deputy Haramanpreet Kaur (5).

It wasn’t a superb outing for Raj with the willow however, by turning out within the India jersey on Sunday, the veteran 39-year-old grew to become solely the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to look in six World Cups and the primary girl to attain the feat.

Raj, although, would take her low cost dismissal in her stride as her crew achieved the outcome it sought.

After the early dismissal of Shafali, the duo of Mandhana and Deepti bought collectively to first regular the innings after which construct a basis for Rana and Vastrakar to take their crew nearer to 250.

Rana (53 not out) and Vastrakar (67) shared a vital 122-run partnership — the very best for the seventh wicket in ICC Women’s World Cups — to assist increase the India complete.

From the Pakistan standpoint, the stand between Rana and Vastrakar hit them exhausting as they have been hoping to limit India after decreasing them to 116 for 4 at one level.

Mandhana and Deepti have been dismissed inside just a few overs of one another. Deepti missed a sweep and was bowled by Nashra Sundhu for 40, and Mandhana adopted go well with 13 balls later, giving a return catch to Anam Amin.

The remainder of the batters didn’t construct on the inspiration laid by Mandhana and Deepti because the likes of Raj, Kaur and Richa Ghosh fell in fast succession to depart their crew in a spot of hassle.

Pakistan had their tails up at that stage of the sport however, batting within the decrease order, Rana and Vastrakar had different concepts and displayed immense grit to tug India out of bother.

For Pakistan, spinners Nida Dar (2/45) and Nashra Sandhu (2/36) snared two wickets every.

In reply, Pakistan have been precariously positioned at 78 for 5 on the midway level of their innings, 167 runs away from a win.

India have been rewarded for some tight bowling early on, limiting Pakistan to simply 26 for no loss on the finish of the powerplay.

The strain bought to the openers as Javeria Khan departed within the eleventh over, making an attempt to take the aerial route.

After that, the Indian spinners continued to maintain a lid on the scoring, with Deepti and Rana taking the essential wickets of Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof and Omaima Sohail respectively.

Goswami then bought into the act, dismissing the settled Sidra Ameen, who was caught behind. Jhulan struck once more in her subsequent over to take away Dar for 4 as Pakistan stared at a giant defeat.

It was pleasing to see Jhulan, even after so a few years, working in exhausting and giving every part for her crew.

This is Pakistan’s fifteenth defeat whereas chasing within the Women’s World Cup video games.