ICC Women’s World Cup, India vs Pakistan: Mithali Raj Scripts Incredible Record, Joins Sachin Tendulkar In Elite List | Cricket News

India girls’s staff captain Mithali Raj on Sunday achieved an enormous milestone through the ongoing Women’s World Cup match in opposition to arch-rivals Pakistan. As Team India took the sphere for his or her match opener in opposition to Pakistan on the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Mithali grew to become the primary girls’s cricketer to function in six ODI World Cups. The veteran batter had made her World Cup debut in 2000, earlier than additionally that includes in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and now in 2022.

Raj surpassed former New Zealand cricketer Debbie Hockley and England’s Charlotte Edwards.

She is just the second India cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to have performed in 6 ODI World Cups.

The former India cricketer had featured within the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011 males’s ODI World Cup.

Overall, Raj is third cricketer after Tendulkar and Pakistan’s Javed Miandad to have performed in 6 ODI World Cups.

Meanwhile, India gained the toss and opted to bat in opposition to Pakistan within the ongoing Women’s World Cup match.

“We’ll bat. It’s a good wicket to bat. put up a big total and put pressure on them. We’re going with three seamers and three spinners. We want to go into the tournament with a clean slate, take some momentum from the last game which we won against New Zealand. The hunger to do well in WCs has kept me going,” Mithali Raj stated on the toss.

India, nevertheless, didn’t have the very best of begins as Shafali Verma was castled for a 6-ball duck by Diana Baig.