ICC Women’s World Cup, India vs West Indies: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates | Cricket News

India face West Indies of their upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup fixture at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Saturday. India shall be aiming to bounce again to profitable methods after shedding their second league stage fixture to New Zealand by an enormous margin, after defeating Pakistan of their opener. India had a poor batting show in opposition to the White Ferns, shedding by 62 runs. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma shall be hoping to enhance their efficiency within the subsequent match. Meanwhile, West Indies have gained each their matches, registering wins in opposition to New Zealand and England. With two factors at stake, each side shall be aiming for a win in Hamilton. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, League Stage, Seddon Park, Hamilton