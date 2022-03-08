Sports
ICC won’t rate Rawalpindi pitch poor: PCB source | Cricket News – Times of India
RAWALPINDI: The pitch on the Rawalpindi stadium has been receiving unfavourable reactions from all corners however the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doesn’t suppose that the ICC will price it ‘poor’ or ‘not up to speed’ for Test cricket.
The Test between hosts Pakistan and Australia led to a high-scoring draw however visiting skipper Pat Cummins and prime batter Steve Smith weren’t impressed with the standard of the strip.
“Turning up to a pitch that’s probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,” Cummins stated.
On the fourth day, Smith, who made 78, described the pitch as “dead”.
“There’s not a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers, that’s for sure,” stated Smith.
It has been reported that the ICC match referee, Ranjan Madugalle might report it to the world physique for not being as much as Test cricket requirements.
However a PCB supply did not see it taking place.
“The ICC takes notices when a pitch is deemed dangerous and unfit for Test cricket,” the supply stated.
Pakistan scored 476 runs of their first innings for lack of simply 4 wickets. In response, Australia scored 459. Pakistan then hammered 252 runs for no loss in second essay, with out shedding a wicket.
The batters scored at a median of 84.09 runs per wicket which is the best recorded because the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test in Galle in 2013 (84.89).
According to ICC tips, a Test pitch ought to have a seam, bounce, spin, and carry at completely different levels to make an equal match for the batters and bowlers, barely favouring the bowlers extra.
A pitch is taken into account “poor” if it deprives the bowlers of a good contest between bat and ball.
After the brand new ICC guidelines, the Wanderers Test pitch in South Africa was thought-about “poor” in 2018. That had performed reverse of the Rawalpindi observe and was harmful for the batsman.
According to some Pakistan media experiences, the pitch on the Pindi Cricket Stadium could come underneath the radar of the ICC as solely 11 wickets fell within the first 4 days of the match.
Ranjan Madugalle has beforehand rated a pitch ‘poor’ for being unacceptable on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) throughout the 2017 Ashes Test.
Under ICC legal guidelines if the pitch is rated poor by the match referee, the Pindi Cricket Stadium will obtain three demerit factors.
Any floor that receives 5 demerit factors in 5 years is suspended from internet hosting worldwide cricket for 12 months.
The Test between hosts Pakistan and Australia led to a high-scoring draw however visiting skipper Pat Cummins and prime batter Steve Smith weren’t impressed with the standard of the strip.
“Turning up to a pitch that’s probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,” Cummins stated.
On the fourth day, Smith, who made 78, described the pitch as “dead”.
“There’s not a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers, that’s for sure,” stated Smith.
It has been reported that the ICC match referee, Ranjan Madugalle might report it to the world physique for not being as much as Test cricket requirements.
However a PCB supply did not see it taking place.
“The ICC takes notices when a pitch is deemed dangerous and unfit for Test cricket,” the supply stated.
Pakistan scored 476 runs of their first innings for lack of simply 4 wickets. In response, Australia scored 459. Pakistan then hammered 252 runs for no loss in second essay, with out shedding a wicket.
The batters scored at a median of 84.09 runs per wicket which is the best recorded because the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test in Galle in 2013 (84.89).
According to ICC tips, a Test pitch ought to have a seam, bounce, spin, and carry at completely different levels to make an equal match for the batters and bowlers, barely favouring the bowlers extra.
A pitch is taken into account “poor” if it deprives the bowlers of a good contest between bat and ball.
After the brand new ICC guidelines, the Wanderers Test pitch in South Africa was thought-about “poor” in 2018. That had performed reverse of the Rawalpindi observe and was harmful for the batsman.
According to some Pakistan media experiences, the pitch on the Pindi Cricket Stadium could come underneath the radar of the ICC as solely 11 wickets fell within the first 4 days of the match.
Ranjan Madugalle has beforehand rated a pitch ‘poor’ for being unacceptable on the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) throughout the 2017 Ashes Test.
Under ICC legal guidelines if the pitch is rated poor by the match referee, the Pindi Cricket Stadium will obtain three demerit factors.
Any floor that receives 5 demerit factors in 5 years is suspended from internet hosting worldwide cricket for 12 months.