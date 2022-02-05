Ice addict mum’s tears over kids

An Aussie mum jailed over her function in a kidnapping whereas utilizing ice has damaged down whereas explaining why her children don’t go to her in jail.

An Australian mum has shared her heartbreak over shedding contact together with her 4 youngsters after she was jailed for her function in a kidnapping whereas utilizing ice.

Brittany, who has 4 children, shared her story with Channel 9’s new documentary sequence, Australia Behind Bars, which premiered on Thursday.

She is at the moment three months right into a three-and-a-half 12 months sentence at Dillwynia Correctional Centre in Sydney’s northwest, and advised this system she had been an “unwilling” driver throughout an abduction.

Her youngsters at the moment are being cared for by their father, and Brittany opened up concerning the harsh actuality of lacking out on seeing them develop up.

“I don’t get to bond with them,” he tearful mum mentioned on-air.

“I miss all that. I’m missing it all.

“I never thought I would end up in here.”

Brittany, who gained’t be eligible for parole for greater than a 12 months, revealed her first little one was born when she was simply 14, and mentioned her little one’s arrival helped her keep away from jail on the time.

“It was hard. I lost a lot of my teenage years, but I suppose it was probably a good thing. I am in jail now, so I hate to see where I would have been if I hadn’t had her,” she mentioned.

She added that her sentence had been “a lot for (the kids) to take in”, and that they’d not but come to go to her.

“They know I’m in here. It isn’t something I have hidden from the kids,” she mentioned.

“I don’t want my kids to think I am somewhere where I can come home to them.

“My dad, my parents, think it is better that my kids don’t see me in here. It’s not a good place for kids to come.”

Brittany mentioned her ice dependancy had been her downfall.

“My drug of choice was ice and it was definitely that circle of friends that I was hanging around because of the ice scene that’s where you know, everything sort of just went to shit,” she mentioned.

“I found myself to be the unwilling driver of a kidnapping. It went a bit out of control.

“If I had of known what was going to happen that night, I wouldn’t have given anyone a lift.

“My heart breaks for the victim. It does.”

While on bail, Brittany mentioned she had began to show her life round, however that it was “just too late” to keep away from jail.

As a outcome, she now has to overlook out on her youngsters’s main milestones.

“I haven’t even picked him (her son) up from school yet,“ an emotional Brittany revealed.

“He goes to kindergarten next year and I won’t be there for his first day.”

Hosted by Melissa Doyle, Australia Behind Bars sheds gentle on what life is absolutely like in our jail system, telling the tales of each inmates and workers members.