Ice arena, popular bar among 16 new COVID exposure sites

A surf retailer, an ice area, a karaoke bar and South West nation membership are amongst greater than a dozen new COVID publicity websites revealed by WA Health.

Sixteen new places have been visited by a confirmed case, with the recommendation for guests to 5 of them being to right away get examined and isolate.

Among the websites thought of excessive threat is the Cockburn Ice Arena, snap Fitness in Rockingham, Infiniti9 Karaoke in Northbridge, King HotPot in East Victoria Park and Mandurah’s The Monkey Bar and Lounge.

Meanwhile surf retailer City Beach in Booragoon was an publicity website 4 instances between Sunday and Wednesday, though the recommendation for individuals who visited the outlet set at monitor for signs.

It comes as WA reported 9 new native COVID circumstances on Friday and Premier Mark McGowan revealed WA will halve isolation intervals for COVID-infected folks and their shut contacts however solely when it reaches a yet-to-be outlined increased caseload.

New publicity websites.

City Beach Booragoon

Wednesday 26/01/2022 at 10:30am to three:30pm

Tuesday 25/01/2022 at 7:30am to six:00pm

Monday 24/01/2022 at 8:00am to six:00pm

Sunday 23/01/2022 at 10:30am to five:30pm

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Cockburn Ice Arena

Tuesday 25/01/2022 at 9:45am to 1:00pm

Advice: Get examined instantly and isolate till you obtain a unfavorable consequence, except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health.

Dunsborough and Districts Country Club

Tuesday 25/01/2022 at 3:45pm to five:45pm

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Coles Dunsborough Centrepoint

Sunday 23/01/2022 at 4:45pm to five:30pm

Tuesday 25/01/2022 at 3:45pm to 4:20pm

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Snap Fitness Rockingham

Tuesday 25/01/2022 at 2:00pm to three:30pm

Advice: Get examined instantly and isolate till you obtain a unfavorable consequence, except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health.

Yallingup Coffee Roasting Company

Tuesday 25/01/2022 at 7:45am to eight:15am

Sunday 23/01/2022 at 7:30am to eight:15am

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Infiniti9 Karaoke Northbridge

Sunday 23/01/2022 at 9:30pm to 10:45pm

Advice: Get examined instantly and isolate till you obtain a unfavorable consequence, except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health.

King HotPot

Sunday 23/01/2022 to eight:00pm to 9:00pm

Advice: Get examined instantly and isolate till you obtain a unfavorable consequence, except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health.

BP Dunsborough

Sunday 23/01/2022 at 7:45am to eight:15am

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Puma Binningup

Saturday 22/01/2022 at 2:00pm to 2:15pm

Saturday 22/01/2022 at 10:20am to 10:45am

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Manning Library

Saturday 22/01/2022 at 10:00am to 11:30am

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

The Monkey Bar and Lounge Mandurah

Friday 21/01/2022 at 10:00pm to 11:30pm

Advice: Get examined instantly and isolate till you obtain a unfavorable consequence, except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health.

Bunbury Post Shop

Friday 21/01/2022 at 11:40am to 11:50am

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Terry White Chemist Australind

Friday 21/01/2022 at 11:20am to 11:35am

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Coles Australind

Friday 21/01/2022 at 11:00am to 11:15am

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.

Bunbury Boulevard Bakery Cafe

Friday 21/01/2022 at 11:00am to 11:10am

Advice: Monitor for signs except instantly suggested in any other case by the Department of Health. If signs develop, get examined and isolate.