Iceland FA president Sigurgeirsdottir wants to hear women’s voices at all levels of the game | Inside UEFA

Inspiring extra ladies to take up roles as coaches, referees and directors is vital to securing a sustainable future for the feminine recreation, says Vanda Sigurgeirsdóttir, the president of the Icelandic Football Association (KSÍ).

“Women’s voices must be heard at all levels of European football,” mentioned Ms Sigurgeirsdóttir, a former nationwide workforce participant and coach, who final month was elected for a second successive term as KSÍ president.





Ms Sigurgeirsdóttir additionally performed for and coached Iceland’s nationwide ladies’s workforce

The KSÍ performs a pioneering function in setting new requirements for girls’s soccer in Europe. It is presently the one nationwide affiliation with two ladies on the helm – Ms Sigurgeirsdóttir and Klara Bjartmarz (common secretary since 2015), whereas one third of Iceland’s registered gamers are feminine. However, the ratio is considerably decrease for different roles within the footballing neighborhood.

“We need to change this and encourage women to join the football community,” mentioned Ms. Sigurgeirsdóttir, throughout a go to to UEFA’s House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The KSÍ has launched a ‘Women in Football’ initiative to encourage extra Icelandic women and girls to get entangled in soccer as coaches, referees, as staff or volunteers.

Developing football in Iceland

Trailblazers artwork exhibition





WEURO Trailblazers: Iceland

During her go to to UEFA headquarters to fulfill president Aleksander Čeferin, Ms Sigurgeirsdóttir took time to go to the Trailblazers exhibition which was unveiled final week and showcases European artists given a clean canvas to have a good time their nation’s qualification for this summer time’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

Icelandic artist Ninna Thorarinsdottir’s portray was impressed by the colorful shirts of former Mexico goalkeeper Jorge Campos. “The patterns are similar to him in motion, bouncing across the purpose, you simply see streaks of colors,” mentioned Ms Thorarinsdottir.

