Iceland – Social responsibility programmes | Inside UEFA

Football has a powerful voice, and we like to make use of that robust voice to affect behaviour the place we will.

The world of soccer remains to be thought-about masculine. In Iceland, one third of all soccer gamers are feminine, most referees are male and in addition the vast majority of coaches, and numerous staff at native soccer golf equipment are male.

‘Women in football’ is a venture that goals to get extra ladies to work in or be energetic on this planet of soccer. When ladies quit their taking part in profession, they typically drop out of the world of soccer and construct a profession outdoors of the sport. We wish to change that by encouraging ladies each from the soccer neighborhood in addition to from different elements of society to be part of the soccer neighborhood not directly.

Collaboration with Barnaheill

Our newest addition to the Icelandic FA’s portfolio of social accountability tasks is a collaboration with Barnaheill – Save the Children in Iceland. This is a two-year venture which can kick off this coming autumn. The aim is to coach staff and volunteers at each membership in Iceland about sexual abuse and sexual harassment geared toward kids.

In their early teenagers, one in ten kids is prone to have suffered sexual violence or sexual harassment in some unspecified time in the future of their life. We hope to make use of the energy of soccer to alter this by way of our collaboration with Barnaheill – Save the Children.

