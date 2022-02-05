Iceland to end whaling by 2024 after fall in demand, authorities say

One of the one international locations that also hunt whales commercially, Iceland mentioned it plans to finish the observe by 2024 as demand for whale meat dwindles.

For the previous three years, the island nation’s whalers have barely taken their boats out into the North Atlantic regardless of the nation’s massive quotas.

“There are few justifications to authorise the whale hunt beyond 2024”, Fisheries MinisterSvandís Svavarsdóttir, a member of the Left-Green social gathering, wrote in Morgunbladid newspaper on Friday.

“There is little proof that there is any economic advantage to this activity,” she mentioned.

Demand for Icelandic whale meat has decreased dramatically since Japan — Iceland’s main market, particularly for fin whale meat — returned to business whaling in 2019 after a three-decade hiatus.

The extension of a no-fishing coastal zone requiring whalers to go additional offshore made Iceland’s hunt extra expensive.

Svavarsdottir’s phrases have been echoed by Gísli Vikingsson, a marine biologist and whale specialist on the Iceland Marine and Fresh Water Research Institute.

“Even if whaling is sustainable from a biological point of view, it might not be socially or economically sustainable, and that’s again outside our field,” Vikingsson mentioned.

The variety of boats collaborating within the hunt continues to shrink as properly.

In 2021, 575 whales have been harpooned in Norway, lower than half the authorised quota, by the 14 boats which might be nonetheless working.

Iceland, Norway and Japan are the one international locations that authorise the business whale hunt, regardless of criticism from animal rights activists and environmentalists, considerations about toxins within the meat, and a shrinking market.

In Iceland, whales have turn out to be the celebrities of a flourishing eco-tourism scene lately.

More than 360,000 whale watchers flocked to the waters of the North Atlantic off Iceland to admire the majestic creatures in 2019 earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic paralysed the tourism sector.