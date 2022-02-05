Iceland to end whaling from 2024 amid controversy and falling demand

“There are few justifications to authorize whale hunting beyond 2024,” when present quotas expire, Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture Svandís Svavarsdóttir mentioned in an op-ed in Friday’s Morgunblaðið newspaper.

The minister wrote it was “undisputed” that whale searching had not had a lot financial significance to Iceland in recent times, with no massive whale caught within the final three years, aside from one minke whale in 2021.

“Japan has been the largest buyer of [Icelandic] whale meat, but its consumption is declining year by year. Why should Iceland take the risk of continuing fishing that has not yielded economic benefits, in order to sell a product that is in low demand?” she requested.

After a 30-year ban, Japan resumed business whaling in its waters in 2019.