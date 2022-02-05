Europe

Iceland to end whaling from 2024 amid controversy and falling demand

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham18 seconds ago
0 1 minute read



“There are few justifications to authorize whale hunting beyond 2024,” when present quotas expire, Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture Svandís Svavarsdóttir mentioned in an op-ed in Friday’s Morgunblaðið newspaper.

The minister wrote it was “undisputed” that whale searching had not had a lot financial significance to Iceland in recent times, with no massive whale caught within the final three years, aside from one minke whale in 2021.

“Japan has been the largest buyer of [Icelandic] whale meat, but its consumption is declining year by year. Why should Iceland take the risk of continuing fishing that has not yielded economic benefits, in order to sell a product that is in low demand?” she requested.

After a 30-year ban, Japan resumed business whaling in its waters in 2019.
Commercial whaling was banned in a 1986 International Whaling Commission embargo, however Japan withdrew from the IWC in December 2018, marking their return to whaling by harpooning two minke whales.
Svandís additionally identified whale searching has been controversial and recalled that US retail chain Whole Foods had stopped advertising Icelandic merchandise for some time in consequence.

According to the IWC, whose objective is “to provide for the proper conservation of whale stocks and thus make possible the orderly development of the whaling industry,” Iceland continued a small “scientific whaling program” after the 1986 embargo.

Iceland left the IWC in 1992 however rejoined in 2002, this time taking out a “reservation” in opposition to the embargo.

Iceland resumed business whaling in October 2006 in a transfer “furiously disputed by many countries angry at what they regarded as Iceland’s attempt to bypass international regulations,” in accordance with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), a non-profit group.

More than 1,700 minke, fin and sei whales have been killed in Iceland because the 1986 embargo, in accordance with data from the WDC. The similar report discovered that 852 fin whales have been slaughtered in Iceland from 2006 to 2018 — including that there was no whaling within the 2019, 2020 or 2021 seasons.
Fin whales are classed as a susceptible species on The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, whereas sei whales are categorized as an endangered. The standing of minke whales is unknown, in accordance with the Red List.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham18 seconds ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button