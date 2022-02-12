Iceland’s prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir has examined optimistic for COVID-19 after contracting the virus from a member of the family, she introduced on Facebook on Saturday.

“My youngest son tested positive for COVID-19 on February 1. Since then, another member of our household has also contracted the virus, so it was no great surprise when I tested positive last night,” she wrote in a put up.

Jakobsdottir, 46, will isolate at residence for at the least 5 days, consistent with suggestions in Iceland.

The subarctic island nation has registered a document greater than 2,000 each day COVID-19 instances on common over the previous 4 days, however hospital admissions have remained secure.

The nation of 370,000 individuals has registered a complete of 85,980 instances and 54 deaths linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with newest figures launched on Friday.

On Saturday, Iceland eased some coronavirus restrictions – together with limits on crowd numbers and restaurant opening hours – and can elevate all measures on the finish of the month.

