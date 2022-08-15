ICGB introduces new management model as independent natural gas transmission operator
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The firm that
will function commercially the gasoline interconnector with Greece is
introducing a two-tier administration mannequin – a key requirement for
certification obtained from the 2 nationwide power regulators to
take impact, Trend stories.
ICGB introduces a brand new administration mannequin in response to the
necessities to rework the undertaking firm into an impartial
transmission operator. After a General Assembly of the corporate’s
shareholders (BEH and IGI Poseidon), a brand new Statute of the corporate
was additionally adopted. The modifications are a part of ICGB’s obligations underneath
the corporate’s certification by the nationwide power regulators of
Greece and Bulgaria, which was introduced earlier in July.
At the General Assembly, a brand new government officer from the Greek
facet was elected and the members of two newly created constructions –
the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the corporate –
have been permitted. The newly elected members of the corporate’s two
boards have been nominated for regulatory approval in March 2022 as
a part of ICGB’s certification course of as an impartial transmission
operator.
The firm continues to be represented by two Executive
Officers – Teodora Georgieva stays the consultant from the
Bulgarian facet, and Georgios Satlas turns into the Executive Officer
from the Greek facet. Satlas, a Mechanical Engineer (NTUA) with an
MBA diploma, possesses a number of years of managerial expertise within the
monetary sector, having handled a particularly wide selection of
principals within the fields of funding and actual property administration.
He has been a high-ranking government within the Greek sovereign wealth
fund, in addition to in subsidiaries of all 4 systemic Greek banks.
“I’m becoming a member of the IGB undertaking at a particularly dynamic, but in addition
very key stage of its growth throughout turbulent occasions for the
European power sector. This would be the most high-tech gasoline
pipeline in Bulgaria and, on the similar time, a totally new route
for the import of pure gasoline to Southeastern Europe, offering new
options and power flexibility for the area. Through IGB,
Greece and Bulgaria will place themselves in a totally new
method on the gasoline map of the area, and I’m honored to be part of
this course of,” mentioned Satlas.
A key requirement for the Executive Officers is that for a
interval previous to taking over this place, they haven’t been a part of
a vertically built-in enterprise that’s associated to any of ICGB’s
shareholders. The earlier Executive Officer from the Greek facet,
Konstantinos Karayannakos, is a part of the staff of the Greek DEPA
Commercial S.A., which necessitates the change from the Greek facet.
“The implementation of the gasoline interconnector Greece-Bulgaria is an
extraordinarily necessary component of the general European power technique
for the area and is among the many high priorities of the 2 nationwide
governments. Working on this undertaking is a critical skilled
problem, but in addition an achievement, and I want to thank the
whole ICGB staff for the efforts we made collectively to make this
undertaking occur,” Karayannakos acknowledged. The ICGB staff want to
thank Konstantinos Karayannakos for his efforts and the outcomes
achieved thus far.
Georgieva and Satlas are additionally members of ICGB’s Management
Board, which consists of a complete of 4 members. The different two
representatives nominated by the shareholders are Tanko Stanilov
and Giuseppe Macri. Stanilov has over 10 years of expertise as a
Regional Manager at “Toplivo Gaz” EOOD. Macri joins the ICGB
Management Board following his employment on the Trans-Adriatic Gas
Pipeline (TAP), the place he held the place of Commercial Operations
Manager.
Veselin Petrov, Panagiotis Rizos, Angel Yankov, Momchil Vanov,
Fabio Santambrogio and Georgios Polychroniou have been elected as
members of the newly established Supervisory Board of the corporate.
The nominations have been made on a parity foundation by the shareholders –
BEH and IGI Poseidon.
The modifications have entered into drive and have already been
printed within the Commercial Register.