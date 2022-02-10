Iconic sitcom is revived – but faces boycott

One of probably the most beloved reveals from the early 2000s is getting a model new season. But some followers are already planning a boycott.

Fans of Matt Groening’s Futurama had been caught off-guard on Thursday after streaming service Hulu introduced the beloved animated sitcom can be returning to screens in 2023.

The eighth season will see the return of a lot of acquainted voices, together with Billy West (Fry) and Katey Sagal (Leela), together with ensemble actors who contributed voices for a number of characters like Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom and Phil LaMarr.

The return marks the fourth time the sci-fi/comedy present has been put beneath the defibrillator, with creators admitting they’ve wrapped up the present quite a few occasions just for it to be resurrected once more.

The final episode aired in September 2013 on the shut of Season 7.

“I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present,” co-creator David X. Cohen stated by way of Variety.

“It’s a true honour to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get cancelled abruptly again,” Matt Groening stated.

While 1000’s relished the considered returning to New New York, others had been left reeling on the omission of John DiMaggio, who voiced arguably the present’s strongest character, Bender.

“According to an individual with knowledge of the project, the producers are hopeful DiMaggio will return. Should that not happen, Bender will be recast,” Variety’s Joe Otterson revealed.

President of originals at Hulu and ABC Entertainment Craig Erwich stated the corporate was enthusiastic about rebooting a present that helped pave the best way for the present crop of adult-focused animated tv.

“When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn’t wait to dive in,” he stated.

“This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt & David continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre.”

Futurama initially started with a four-season run on Fox in tandem with Groening’s different blockbuster present, The Simpsons.

Four direct-to-video movies had been adopted, which had been later changed into a makeshift fifth season. Comedy Central later picked up the present for what they believed to be the ultimate two seasons of the present over a decade in the past.

“What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. ‘Futurama’ is one of those shows,” Marci Proietto, head of twentieth Television Animation, stated by way of Hollywood Reporter.

“The excitement from Hulu about returning Matt and David’s genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I’m thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It’s a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time.”