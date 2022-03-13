ICRC warns Ukraine’s Mariupol facing ‘worst-case scenario’

Ukraine’s besieged port metropolis of Mariupol faces “a worst-case scenario” if the opponents do not urgently attain a “concrete humanitarian agreement”, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned on Sunday.

“The ICRC stands ready to act as a neutral intermediary to facilitate dialogue on such humanitarian issues,” it mentioned in an announcement.

The Azov Sea port metropolis of round half one million has been underneath siege since early this month.

More than 2,100 residents have been killed since hostilities started, the native authorities mentioned Sunday.

Ukraine and support companies say Mariupol faces a “humanitarian catastrophe”, missing water or heating and operating out of meals.

“Time is running out for the hundreds of thousands trapped by the fighting,” the ICRC mentioned.

“History will look back at what is now happening in Mariupol with horror if no agreement is reached by the sides as quickly as possible.”

ICRC president Peter Maurer known as, within the assertion, on all events concerned within the combating to “place humanitarian imperatives first”.

The ICRC mentioned that individuals in Mariupol, together with its personal employees, had been “sheltering in unheated basements, risking their lives to make short runs outside for food and water”.

It added that “a concrete, precise, actionable agreement” was wanted at once so civilians wanting to depart can attain security, and life-saving support can attain those that keep.

