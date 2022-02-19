‘I’d be lying if I said it didn’t let me down’: Grace Tame slams media outlets in open letter
Activist and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame has accused Australian media shops of making an attempt to discredit her by publishing an outdated {photograph} the place she is pictured with a water pipe, colloquially often known as a bong, as a 19-year-old.
Tame printed an open letter on Twitter on Saturday afternoon to say she felt the protection of the 2014 photograph had let her down, not solely as a person however as an advocate for the survivor group.
“At every point – on the national stage, I might add – I’ve been completely transparent about all the demons I’ve battled in the aftermath of child sexual abuse; drug addiction, self-harm, anorexia and PTSD, among others. You just clearly haven’t been listening,” Tame wrote.
She went on to say that whereas it’s necessary to acknowledge the hurt illicit substances could cause, an open and sincere dialogue about youngster sexual abuse requires analyzing the character of trauma and the way it can manifest.
“It can be ugly. It can look like drugs. Like self-harm, skipping school, getting impulsive tattoos and all kinds of other unconscious, self-destructive, maladaptive coping mechanisms,” she wrote.
“Whilst I do not seek to glorify, sanitise or normalise any of these things, I also do not seek to shame or judge survivors for ANY of their choices. For anyone who needs to hear this: it is NOT YOUR FAULT.”
Tame stated many survivors are frightened of looking for assist as a result of they worry retribution and are scared they are going to be chastised for the way in which they cope, as an alternative of being supplied assist and handled for the reason for their struggling,
“What do you think happens when they see the mainstream media deliberately brutalise survivor-advocates like me for actions I took when I was 19 and still trying to process something I didn’t understand? I’ll tell you. Their fear is magnified,” Tame stated.