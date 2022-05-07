‘I’d love to see him back here’: Cleary backs May for NRL return
Nathan Cleary has loved watching Tyrone May resurrect his profession on the opposite facet of the world and is backing his shut mate to return to the NRL – presumably even again alongside him at Penrith.
May was sacked by the Panthers on the finish of final yr over a controversial Instagram publish after the grand ultimate which steered May felt vindicated by the premiership win, having been embroiled within the membership’s sex-tape scandal a few years earlier.
May pleaded responsible in 2020 to 4 counts of recording intimate photographs with out consent. He was sentenced to 300 hours of group work and narrowly averted a jail sentence.
Cleary took to social media to indicate his help for May after he was proven the door, posting: “Always my brother. No matter what.”
Since then, Cleary has saved shut tabs on May, 25, who inked a one-year cope with Super League membership Catalans however stays and not using a residence for 2023.
“I’ve been watching him play, he’s one of my best mates, it’s good to see him get his opportunity over there and taking it with both hands,” Cleary advised The Sun-Herald. “I think he’s really enjoying it, it’s something different, and he’s got away for a bit.
“I miss him. One day I’d love to see him back here. It’s been a good change and he can re-invent himself. We’ll see what happens, I’m just glad he’s playing footy and enjoying himself.”
The NRL would wish to approve any return for May, and a spokesman mentioned this week they might not speculate on any comeback till a contract had been submitted. May has not been mentioned by Penrith officers.