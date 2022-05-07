‘I’d love to see him back here’: Cleary backs May for NRL return

Nathan Cleary has loved watching Tyrone May resurrect his profession on the opposite facet of the world and is backing his shut mate to return to the NRL – presumably even again alongside him at Penrith.

May was sacked by the Panthers on the finish of final yr over a controversial Instagram publish after the grand ultimate which steered May felt vindicated by the premiership win, having been embroiled within the membership’s sex-tape scandal a few years earlier.

May pleaded responsible in 2020 to 4 counts of recording intimate photographs with out consent. He was sentenced to 300 hours of group work and narrowly averted a jail sentence.

Cleary took to social media to indicate his help for May after he was proven the door, posting: “Always my brother. No matter what.”