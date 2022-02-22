IDFC First Bank Chief Gifts Shares To Driver, Other Support Staff

IDFC First Bank tanked 2.39 per cent in afternoon commerce on Tuesday.

New Delhi: IDFC First Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer V Vaidyanathan has gifted 9 lakh shares to 5 individuals together with his driver and assist employees. In a notification launched on Monday, the lender acknowledged that Mr Vaidyanathan has given three lakh shares to his coach; two lakh shares every to househelp, driver; and one lakh shares every to workplace assist employees, different househelp.

“It is declared that the recipients are personal relationships and not related to him (Mr Vaidyanathan) in any manner under the definition of related parties of the Companies Act or SEBI Regulations,” the notification added.

The function of the philanthropic gesture has been talked about by the financial institution as “Gift to purchase house”.

In addition, Rukmani Social Welfare Trust has donated two lakh fairness shares to assist social actions, IDFC First mentioned.

“Thus, total shares disposed for gifts and social activities is 11,00,000 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank Limited, and it is submitted as part of these disclosures, that there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by Mr. V. Vaidyanathan from these transactions,” it added.

In phrases of valuation, the reward of 11 lakh shares — if calculated at yesterday’s closing worth of Rs 43.90 — is price practically Rs 4.83 crore.

Meanwhile, IDFC First Bank tanked 2.39 per cent in afternoon commerce on Tuesday as home indices crashed amid an escalation within the Russia-Ukraine disaster.