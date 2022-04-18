Idli ice-cream by a Delhi eatery is a thing and netizens aren’t too happy. Watch

If movies of weird meals combos occurs to be your factor, then you might be in all probability in the proper place. The Instagram web page that goes by the title The Great Indian Foodie, has but once more delivered to viewers’ consideration a really attention-grabbing form of meals combo that has left many netizens questioning why they even watched this video within the first place.

The video reveals the making of some good outdated ice-cream rolls however with a really attention-grabbing and a bit pointless twist. There are some idlis concerned within the making of this ice-cream And many individuals who’ve watched this video have discovered this reality fairly troublesome to digest. Pun meant. After dosa ice-cream, that is the subsequent meals invention that has been going viral on social media.

The video comes with a descriptive caption that reads, “Idli ice cream. Time to introduce world with another dynamic. Mujhe maaf karna dosto. Location: near hunger strike Amar colony , Lajpat Nagar. (just because the guy has told everyone that he can make dosa ice cream) we are now telling the location.”

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit greater than three days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease questioning why this idli ice-cream even exists. It has additionally acquired greater than 1.8 lakh views on it thus far.

An Instagram person wrote, “No creativity seriously. Just mix up whatever comes to mind.” “Hard no,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Please leave these food items alone. They have been curated by our ancestors with a lot of health benefits. Don’t exploit food.”

What are your ideas on this video? Would you want to present this idli ice-cream a shot?