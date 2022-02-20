IEA evaluates Azerbaijan’s OPEC+ compliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s oil provide (excluding condensates) stood at 0.58

million barrels per day in January 2022, as in comparison with 0.60

million barrels per day in December 2021, Trend stories with

reference to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The nation’s compliance with OPEC+ settlement in January 2022

was 241 %, in response to the IEA report.

The goal for December 2021 and January 2022 was 0.65 million

barrels per day and 0.66 million barrels per day, respectively.

Azerbaijan supported the choice to extend each day oil

manufacturing by 400,000 barrels in March 2022, which had been adopted

on the twenty fifth assembly of ministers of the member international locations of the

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and

non-member international locations.

The new “Declaration on Cooperation” offers for a rise in

each day oil manufacturing of Azerbaijan by one other seven thousand

barrels in March, as much as 675 thousand barrels, and the duty to

cut back is envisaged on the stage of 43 thousand barrels.

At the nineteenth assembly of OPEC+, it was determined to increase the

validity of the “Declaration on Cooperation”, implying a rise

in each day crude oil manufacturing by 400,000 barrels each month, till

the top of 2022.

—

Follow the writer on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn