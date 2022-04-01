IEA states agree on coordinated oil release but not volumes, Japan says

US-allied international locations on Friday agreed to their second coordinated oil launch in a month to calm markets roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japan’s business ministry mentioned, a day after Washington pledged its greatest oil launch ever.

Member international locations of the International Energy Agency, nonetheless, didn’t agree on volumes or timing for the discharge at their emergency assembly, mentioned Hidechika Koizumi, director of International affairs division at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

“In light of the current situation… the participants in the IEA meeting agreed on the additional release itself, but they could not agree on the total volume and the allocation of each country,” Koizumi advised reporters.

“The details will be discussed between the IEA secretariat and the member countries,” he mentioned, including that particulars could possibly be agreed “within the next week or so.”

The 31-member IEA representing industrialized nations however not Russia final presided over the most important coordinated oil launch in its historical past on March 1 of almost 62 million barrels, about half of which was contributed by the US.

To fill a shortfall brought on by sanctions and purchaser aversion to Russian oil, President Joe Biden on Thursday authorized a release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve of 1 million barrels per day of crude for six months beginning in May.

