IEA urges ‘emergency measures’ to cut oil demand amid supply fears
The International Energy Agency on Friday urged governments to implement instant measures to chop world oil consumption inside months following provide fears stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The 10 proposals put ahead in a report, together with growing working from house and lowering pace limits, might lower oil consumption amongst superior economies “by 2.7 million barrels a day within the next four months,” the IEA stated.
Developing