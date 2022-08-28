IEC boss in for R2.4m annual salary if Parliament approves retrospective increase of 3% | News24

The chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission is ready to earn an annual wage of almost R2.5 million.

Full-time commissioners of the IEC are set to earn simply over R2.1 million.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has really helpful to the National Assembly that IEC bosses’ salaries improve by 3%.

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) bosses are set to money in an annual wage of greater than R2 million ought to Parliament rubber-stamp a retrospective wage improve of three%.

After deliberation, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs concurred with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dedication on the, “… remuneration adjustment”, of IEC commissioners {that a} retrospective wage improve of three% be carried out for the chairperson and different full-time commissioners for the 2021/22 monetary yr.

This equates to a complete remuneration of R2 498 817 for the chairperson of the IEC and R2 175 568 for full-time commissioners.

Details of the wage improve had been contained within the committee’s report on figuring out the remuneration of IEC commissioners for 2021/22.

The report is dated 23 August and was launched two days later.

In June, Ramaphosa wrote to the National Assembly (NA) requesting lawmakers to think about the draft discover of dedication of the salaries and allowances of members of varied establishments, together with the IEC.

“The president received the annual salary recommendations for the Public Office Bearers of the Independent Constitutional Institutions from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

“The fee, having thought-about amongst others the state’s wage invoice and the influence of public workplace bearers’ wage increment on the fiscus of the nation, really helpful a 3% wage increment for all public workplace bearers for the monetary yr 2021/22,” the report reads.

The IEC remains without a chairperson, but in May the committee adopted a report recommending that the National Assembly reappoint Glen Mashinini as a commissioner of the IEC.

Mashinini’s original seven-year term as an IEC commissioner expired in April. He was appointed as a commissioner in April 2015, and in September of that year, former President Jacob Zuma appointed him as chairperson.

Section 7(2) of the Electoral Commission Act 51 of 1996 provides that the IEC’s full- and part-time commissioners are entitled to annual salaries and allowances or benefits.

One part-time IEC commissioner is a judge and is remunerated in terms of the Judges’ Remuneration and Conditions of Employment Act 2001 at a daily or hourly sitting rate calculated on a basic salary of a judge of the high court.

“The committee recommends that the National Assembly approve the discover figuring out the remuneration of the commissioners of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC),” the report learn.

In June, Ramaphosa accredited a 3% improve for public workplace bearers on the advice of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

It is the primary improve MPs and MPLs have obtained since 2019.

Parliament defended the will increase for its MPs following a public outcry with unions similar to Cosatu describing the will increase as tone deaf.