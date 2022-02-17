‘If a lady suffers from alopecia….’: Karnataka hijab row argument in court

Justice Krishna S Dixit, one of many judges of the full-bench of the Karnataka excessive courtroom, which is listening to the hijab row of the state, on Wednesday stated if a girl belonging to a different neighborhood suffers from alopecia, a illness which leads to hair loss, she is not going to be permitted to put on a headdress to “minimize her ugliness“, Justice Dixit stated whereas the attorneys showing on behalf of the petitioners contested that the hijab row is only religion-based discrimination towards Muslim women.

While the remark linking the hijab row to alopecia and “ugliness” has drawn response on social media, the courtroom is but to go a ultimate order relating to the case and can hear it once more on Thursday.

Hijab discrimination purely based on religion: Petitioner

“This discrimination against Muslim girls is purely on the basis of religion and hence hostile discrimination, which violates Article 15 of the Indian constitution. We are not heard but straightaway punished. This is draconian,” senior advocate Ravi Varma Kumar who’s representing the petitioners stated.

Advocate Kumar stated there isn’t a uniform in pre-university authorities faculties. The bench requested him in regards to the legality of the rules and who issued them. Advocate Ravi Varma Kumar additionally stated the College Development Committees should not for college kids’ welfare or self-discipline; these are to watch tutorial requirements.

With the listening to on, lessons reopened within the state after being shut for every week following violent clashes over the problem. Reports stated as many as 28 college students in two Mangaluru faculties had been despatched again residence on Wednesday as they got here carrying hijab to lessons. Karnataka schooling minister BC Nagesh and residential minister Araga Jnanendra stated the state of affairs remained peaceable, aside from just a few sporadic incidents.

In the interim order, the Karnataka excessive courtroom has barred any spiritual clothes contained in the premises of the academic establishments.