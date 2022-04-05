‘If I am elected, I will step aside’ – Zandile Gumede promises to respect ANC rule | News24

Zandile Gumede says she’s going to step apart if elected ANC eThekwini chairperson.

This comes after Mandla Msibi was advised to step apart two days after being elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer.

Corruption-accused former ANC eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has stated she won’t combat the ANC’s step-aside rule if she is elected ANC regional chairperson on the upcoming convention.

Gumede stated she believed ANC department delegates would elect her regardless of the costs she faces, as a result of “they know I am innocent”.

“If I am elected, I will write to the ANC leadership the next day and step aside. I will not fight step-aside,” she advised News24.

The a lot anticipated ANC eThekwini regional convention begins on Friday, the place Gumede is competing towards speaker Thabani Nyawose for the highest place.

Gumede faces corruption fees referring to an irregular R320-million municipal waste tender awarded in 2017. She has pleaded not responsible.

“There will be a deputy chairperson that will be elected and that person can stand in until my case is resolved,” she stated.

If elected, Gumede won’t be the primary ANC chief who shall be made to step apart instantly after their victory.

This week, ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile wrote to murder-accused Mandla Msibi, asking him to step apart two days after he was elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer.

The ANC’s step-aside rule requires criminally charged social gathering leaders to step apart from their positions till their instances are finalised.

Slate

On Gumede’s slate is Thembo Ntuli as deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki as secretary, and Nkosenhle Madlala as deputy secretary. Zoe Shabalala is contesting the treasurer place.

Last weekend, each Gumede and Nyawose held gatherings of ANC department delegates, and either side declare to be within the majority.

Nyawose, who’s loyal to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, has premised his marketing campaign on an anti-corruption message. Current regional secretary Bheki Ntuli is in search of a second time period on Nyawose’s slate.

Gumede known as on ANC delegates at this weekend’s convention to stay calm and be “honest to themselves”.

If she wins, it should strengthen the faction against Ramaphosa, who’re but to endorse a presidential candidate.

The ANC in eThekwini, as a result of measurement of the area, is seen as kingmakers within the social gathering, and whoever wins will get pleasure from affect in each provincial and nationwide politics.

