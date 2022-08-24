If I had gone to dressing room, India would have played Manchester Test and won it: Former coach Ravi Shastri – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After Team India coach Rahul Dravid examined Covid constructive forward of the Asia Cup 2022, former India head coach Ravi Shastri recalled his personal expertise of testing constructive for the virus through the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval.

Notably, India had a superb outing on the England tour final 12 months as they gained Test matches in Lord’s and Oval to take 2-1 lead within the five-match collection. However, forward of the fifth and ultimate Test of the collection, many members of Team India had examined constructive for Covid-19 after which coach Shastri was additionally one in all them.

As a results of him testing constructive for Covid-19, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have been that point saved in isolation as a precautionary measure.

The scenario was such that the ECB and BCCI mutually determined to postpone the fifth Test which was initially scheduled to start out on the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on September 10.

Notably, the rescheduled fifth Test happened this 12 months in Southampton with Rahul Dravid being India’s coach. It was England who emerged victorious within the match and levelled the collection 2-2.

Meanwhile, Shastri opened up on the incident and stated that if he was within the dressing room earlier than Old Trafford Test, not solely India would have performed the Test, but additionally gained it.

“When I had Covid last year, I could have gone into the dressing room in 6-7 days. And I promise you if I had gone to the dressing room in 6-7 days, India would have played that Test match at Old Trafford and won it,” Shastri stated in a press convention organised by Star Sports.

Talking in regards to the current situation, Shastri stated that India should not be a lot anxious about their head coach Dravid testing Covid-19 constructive earlier than their departure to the UAE forward of Asia Cup, saying that he will likely be again with the aspect earlier than the India-Pakistan match on August 28.

“I don’t think it will make that much of a difference. Today, don’t call it Covid-19, it’s just flu. In three-four days, it will be fine, and he will be back in the park,” stated Shastri.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Dravid had examined constructive for Covid-19, inserting his involvement within the Asia Cup, scheduled to begin within the UAE from August 27, doubtful.

The BCCI added that Dravid is beneath the supervision of the BCCI Medical crew and has delicate signs. It additionally stated that he’ll be part of the Indian crew as soon as he returns with a detrimental COVID-19 report.

