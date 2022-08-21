If North Korea’s beaten Covid, why buy 1 million face masks from China?

Pyongyang final week declared victory over the coronavirus, ending a little-detailed battle in opposition to “fever” instances that had risen to 4.77 million within the nation of round 26 million individuals. It has registered no new such instances since July 29.

Still, China exported 1.23 million facial masks to North Korea in July, value $44,307, surging from 17,000 the earlier month, in line with information launched by Chinese customs on the weekend.

From January to July, the final month for which information is on the market, the North purchased greater than 11.93 million masks from China, information confirmed.

North Korea didn’t import any Covid-19 prevention and management merchandise from China in May, the information confirmed.