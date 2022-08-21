If North Korea’s beaten Covid, why buy 1 million face masks from China?
Pyongyang final week declared victory over the coronavirus, ending a little-detailed battle in opposition to “fever” instances that had risen to 4.77 million within the nation of round 26 million individuals. It has registered no new such instances since July 29.
Still, China exported 1.23 million facial masks to North Korea in July, value $44,307, surging from 17,000 the earlier month, in line with information launched by Chinese customs on the weekend.
From January to July, the final month for which information is on the market, the North purchased greater than 11.93 million masks from China, information confirmed.
North Korea didn’t import any Covid-19 prevention and management merchandise from China in May, the information confirmed.
China’s total exports to North Korea surged to $59.74 million in July from $19.05 million in June.
Top exports had been semi- or wholly milled rice, cigarettes, disodium carbonate and smoked sheets of pure rubber.
North Korea purchased $5.16 million value of semi- or wholly milled rice, $1.98 million of soybean oil and fractions, and $1.21 million of granulated sugar in July, the Chinese customs information confirmed.
China suspended cross-border freight prepare companies with North Korea following consultations resulting from Covid-19 infections in its border metropolis of Dandong, China’s Foreign Ministry mentioned on April 29.