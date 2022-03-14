If we take PSL to auction model, then we’ll see who goes to play IPL over PSL: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has hinted that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) may ditch the draft system from the subsequent season. He is seeking to change the draft system with the public sale mannequin via which the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been immensely profitable since its inception in 2008.

Ramiz Raja is of the opinion that the PSL mannequin has to modify to public sale from subsequent 12 months, nonetheless, he needs to debate it first with the franchises. According to him, the timing is ideal and the time has come for the PCB to create financially unbiased properties.

“We need to create new properties to be financially independent. We have nothing for now but the PSL and ICC funds. There’s an argument over the model from next year; I want to switch it to an auction model from next year. The market forces are conducive, but we’ll sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it,” he mentioned whereas chatting with ESPNCricinfo.

This is a sport of cash, says Ramiz

Ramiz Raja additionally feels that Pakistan cricket’s respect will go a notch greater if more cash if concerned within the PSL. He is assured that if the PSL turns to public sale mannequin and the purse for the franchises is elevated, it can actually assist the T20 event compete with the rival IPL and even go previous it.

“This is a game of money. When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I’ll put it in the IPL bracket. And then we’ll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL,” the PCB Chairman added.

The 59-year-old can also be trying ahead to undertake a house and away construction within the PSL from subsequent season. This means the event will likely be performed at extra venues not like this 12 months when solely Lahore and Karachi hosted all matches.

“We need the PSL to be on a house and away foundation from subsequent 12 months. The gate cash will likely be wonderful, and we need to elevate the idea of the PSL. Every aspect’s purse will improve, and in the event that they need to enhance they’ll need to spend cash.

“When you go from a draft system to this, the world’s talent suddenly becomes available to you. I’ve spoken to a couple of the franchise owners; they’re quite happy to experiment with this. I’ll talk to the others, too. It’s in the embryonic stages, but it’s top of my wish list,” Ramiz additional added.