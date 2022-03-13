If we’re buying Putin’s oil, we’re paying for his war crimes

Anders Fogh Rasmussen is the founder and chairman of Rasmussen Global. He was safety adviser to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (2016–19) and is former NATO secretary-general (2009-14) and former Prime Minister of Denmark (2001-09).

Three weeks in, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warfare is just not going to plan.

His dream of fast and painless regime change in Ukraine is popping right into a nightmare within the face of stiff resistance. Told they might be welcomed as liberators, Russian troops are as a substitute being met with Javelin missiles and sniper hearth. Even within the cities the place Russians are nominally in management, residents clad in Ukrainian flags stand toe-to-toe with invading troopers.

In massive components of the nation, the invasion has stalled, and the warfare is getting into a harmful new section. Putin is doubling down and resorting to more and more brutal ways, as Russian troops lob shells and missiles at civilian areas. But as he will increase the brutality of his warfare effort, we should additionally step up the depth of our response. And we should handle the elephant within the room: oil and gasoline imports to Europe. To finish this warfare, the European Union wants to show off the faucets.

So far, the West has proven resolve and unity within the face of this disaster. Economic sanctions are beginning to chunk, and on daily basis one other European or American firm shuts their operations in Russia. Putin could also be doing all he can to cover his warfare from odd Russians, however he can not cover the financial penalties. Russians can no longer watch Netflix or buy the latest iPhone. And even when they may, the ruble of their pocket is price half what it was two weeks in the past.

But whilst we implement sanctions, we’re nonetheless sending a whole lot of tens of millions of euros on daily basis which can be getting used to fund the Russian warfare effort. In 2021, 36 % of Russian government revenues got here from oil and gasoline gross sales. The EU stays Russia’s largest buying and selling companion and the primary marketplace for its power reserves. More than 50 % of the nation’s oil and gas exports go to Europe. With one hand we push the Russian financial system off a cliff, with the opposite, we throw it a lifeline.

This present coverage is counterproductive. As oil and gasoline costs soar, we pour an increasing number of cash into Putin’s coffers — we’re immediately financing his warfare, and his warfare crimes. The solely environment friendly resolution is an entire finish of transfers to Russia. The EU must join the U.S. and instantly finish all import of Russian oil and gasoline. This would deliver Russia’s financial system to its knees.

Make no mistake. An entire finish to imports of Russian oil and gasoline to Europe will come at a worth. But that worth is small in comparison with the present struggling of the Ukrainian folks; it’s tiny in comparison with the lack of freedom that can happen if we don’t act now. And it’s a worth we will deal with.

Energy coverage can also be safety coverage. By changing Russian gasoline flows with extra liquified gasoline (LNG), growing imports of oil from different suppliers, unfreezing our storage capability and lowering our power consumption, we will handle the scenario within the quick time period. In the long run, we should enhance power effectivity and velocity up the event of recent and sustainable power sources.

Putin is calculating that Europe’s financial pursuits will trump its ethical and political assist for Ukraine. We should show him unsuitable. We should present we’re on this for the lengthy haul. That we’re ready to climate an financial storm to finish our reliance on Russian power. This will definitely not come low-cost, but when it helps to finish the struggling in Ukraine, it’s a worth price paying.