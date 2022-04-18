If you don’t already, you really should get to know comedian Josh Earl

Sam Taunton brings a commendable set of quips, gags and pointed utterances. Credit: Fresh and enthusiastic, and only a handful of years into comedy, he radiates attraction as he speaks of hot-air ballooning and going to remedy. Finding out his girlfriend has murderous intent, hating on Apple shops and tracing the unenviable traits of outdated Australian males add to the relatable guff that works a deal with. Taunton is rewarded with hefty chortles when mild chiding of a bloke sitting close to the stage blossoms right into a roast. And there’s a beautiful lesson on find out how to spot a passive-aggressive cellphone message.

The rising star’s ruminations are gratifying, invigorating fare, delivered with relaxed confidence. Dona Demaio Best mates and real-life couple Col and Fil of Woah, Alyssa!. Credit: Woah, Alyssa!, Woah, Alyssa! 4 ★★★★

The Westin Two, till April 23 Following a Golden Gibbo nomination final yr, real-life couple Col and Fil have returned with the fourth instalment of their late-night hijinks. The duo chaotically soar from one insane sketch to a different with rapid-fire pacing and exuberant camp vitality.

Be it the open nature of their relationship and the difficulties that entails when dwelling in a one-bedroom house (together with a pointy dig at Melburnian’s penchant for polyamory), tales of escapades and double requirements on Grindr, or self-importance taking maintain in a deadly automobile crash, no stone is left unturned or feels too embarrassing or graphic for them to mine for fun. The sprinkling of route from Mark Bonanno (of Aunty Donna) is clear – the chemistry and tightness between the 2 is remarkably stronger than earlier outings. A really strong nightcap to finish your night (or heat you up for the Festival Club after). Tyson Wray Cancer, evil siblings and large speaking fish: Danielle Walker. Credit: Danielle Walker, Nostalgia ★★★★

Victoria Hotel, till April 24

An ideal pageant present will go away you with a glide in your stride and a recent tackle a minimum of one phrase. Danielle Walker’s passive-aggressive deployment of the phrase “hysterical” in a dynamite anecdote a couple of would-be axe assassin nonetheless has me in stitches 24 hours later. Walker presents a scrapbook of tales about her tough and prepared Townsville household, together with a bunch of attractive anecdotes about her charismatic grandfather. Her refreshingly regional tackle Australia features a searing commentary on how we view demise depending on geography: “You city people outsource your death to the country.” Oooft. She manages to mix tales in most cancers, evil siblings and large speaking fish into a really satisfying narrative filled with very ’Strayan act-outs like: “Suck shit, Ryan, LOSER!” Once she engages the gang from the get-go and trims her last story for extra emotional influence, this extremely likeable comedian may have a patriotic residence run on her fingers. Mikey Cahill Annie Louey is Flirting with Death ★★★½

Melbourne Town Hall, till April 24

Performing in entrance of an upright coffin is a daring piece of stage manufacturing. Lord is aware of what those that share Annie Louey’s room on the Town Hall this pageant consider seeing it backstage every night time. Annie Louey discover the humorous facet of demise. Credit: But that’s the overwhelming crux of this present: demise. We are all going to die, and Louey is aware of it extra intimately than most – opening with a story of her father’s funeral that was attended by former lord mayor of Melbourne John So. As Louey recounts her time working in a funeral residence, there are some scintillating insights into superstitions round assembly your maker, and a demonic illustration of the linguistic connotations of the tonal method the Chinese language enunciates numbers. There are sections that drag on barely, however fortunately there aren’t any different deaths on stage.

The finale is totally good – however can’t be shared with out spoilers. You’ll have to seek out out for your self. Tyson Wray Steph Tisdell, Baby Beryl ★★½

Melbourne Town Hall, till April 24 Steph Tisdell brings boundless vitality to her “non-show show”. Credit: When Steph Tisdell says she hasn’t written a present, apparently she’s not kidding. Tisdell shares her genuine self, blurting tales about private development, household, faculty days and psychological well being. Revealing that humour helps her cope with shit, she urges the viewers to yell stuff out throughout her “non-show show”. An honest chunk of time is spent enjoying talk-show host. She simply procures the goss from an viewers volunteer who’s joined the empathetic comic on stage for a reveal-all.

The friends’ story about her daughter’s freeloading boyfriend having to be formally evicted from the household residence finally ends up unexpectedly riveting, whereas resorting to puerile penis jokes strike a jarring notice. Loading With boundless vitality, Tisdell comes throughout as weak however scattered. Purposefully so, apparently. Donna Demaio Damien Power, Love Thy Neighbour? No Thanks ★★★★½

Melbourne Town Hall, till April 24 Using bitterness as a comedic assemble, Damien Power delivers one of many concurrently sweetest and most acerbic exhibits of this yr’s pageant.

Always the neatest man within the room, Brisbane-bred Power has saved busy throughout the pandemic, arising with observational anthropological hearth in regards to the ridiculousness of contemporary life. The smiling murderer throws in anti-wellness mantras like “Regret, Revenge, Resent” amongst gut-punch fact bombs about man’s greatest pal: “You know dogs can smell tumours?” Power’s indefatigable strategy to his craft has the gang rocking sideways when he breaks the fourth wall and factors out “hyper-sexualised” viewers members. The joke-writing about sexologists named Chantelle, rival stepdads and scathing assessments of stand-up friends elevate this present to a holy place. Power makes us really feel like we’re in on an hour-long private joke filled with naughty, I-can’t-believe-he-went-there asides – what extra may you need? Mikey Cahill Kooky collage fan: Emma Holland. Credit: Emma Holland, Dreamer In The Mist ★★★

Melbourne Town Hall, till April 24