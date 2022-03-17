“If You Perform Well…”: Shikhar Dhawan To NDTV On His Team India Future | Cricket News

Lately, Shikhar Dhawan’s place as an opener within the India’s limited-overs setup, particularly in T20Is, has not been everlasting. The swashbuckling batter didn’t discover a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad final yr. The left-hander has managed to carry on to his place within the ODI set-up however has not featured in a T20I since July final yr. Speaking to NDTV, Dhawan said that the choice to incorporate him within the squad rests on the selectors. “If you perform well, the doors are always open. The call lies with selectors, I am enjoying my journey. I have been performing well and I am enjoying my cricket”, he mentioned on the sidelines of the launch of Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer final performed in February within the ODI collection towards West Indies. India went on to win the collection 3-0 at house.

Also, Dhawan lately examined constructive for Covid-19 this yr which additionally noticed him miss an ODI match vs West Indies.

The 36-year-old has represented India in 149 ODIs, registering 6284 runs. In T20Is, Dhawan has smashed 1759 runs in 68 fixtures and 2315 runs in 34 Tests.

A Champions Trophy winner from 2013, Dhawan has additionally performed in 192 IPL video games, smashing 5783 runs.

For the upcoming IPL 2022 season, Dhawan was bought by PBKS in the course of the mega public sale for Rs 8.25 crore, which additionally included a bidding battle with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Last season, he represented Delhi within the IPL. Dhawan and PBKs will open their IPL 2022 marketing campaign towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in March 27 in Mumbai.