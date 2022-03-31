IFS officer posts about ‘dinner plate tree’, flowers that resemble this fruit’s peels

Nature is unimaginable. Every from time to time we’re reminded of that mesmerising magnificence via numerous posts shared on completely different social media platforms. Just like this share by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. Taking to Twitter, he shared a put up concerning the attention-grabbing leaves and flowers of a tree referred to as Kanak Champa.

“Peeled-banana look alike flowers and dinner-plate sized leaf are popular features of Kanak Champa, a native tree to land. Many call it ‘dinner plate tree’ because of its large pinnate leaves. Both dried leaves and flowers are falling from the trees these days,” he wrote whereas sharing the picture. He additionally added hashtags #spring and #nature to conclude.

The picture exhibits an enormous leaf that’s brown in color on one facet and white in different. Beside the leaf, two flowers are additionally seen and so they appear to be peels of bananas.

Take a take a look at the put up:

The tweet has been posted a number of hours in the past at the moment. Since being posted, the share has gathered greater than 100 likes and counting. The put up has additionally acquired some feedback from tweeple.

“Indeed!! What an awesome alternative to plastic and paper plates,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “I did a show around this flower on the #slowapp #forestflowers. Their fragrance stays even after the flower dries,” shared one other. “Nice, saw this first time in life,” expressed a 3rd. “Beautiful,” commented a fourth.

