IFS officer shares heartwarming video of Himalayan black bear being rescued

Videos of animals being rescued and launched again into the wild are at all times heartening to look at. Like this video of a Himalayan black bear which was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The bear was stranded at a location removed from the forest. It was rescued with none damage to the animal or individuals and launched again in its pure habitat, in accordance with the tweets shared by the IFS officer. The video will certainly soften your coronary heart.

In the video, forest officers are seen carrying a cage. Locals may be seen gathered round it making an attempt to get a sneak-peak on the wild animal. The Himalayan black bear is then seen working excitedly in direction of the forest as it’s launched.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video on his Twitter deal with on February 28 and it has acquired greater than 46,000 views to this point.

“How freedom looks like!! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work,” he wrote within the tweet.

“Various teams reached location for rescue and also for crowd control. The location was very far from Forest so rescued. After medical checkup the animal was released in its natural habitat,” Kaswan additional mentioned in one other tweet.

Watch the video of the rescue act beneath:

How freedom seems like !! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our groups launched operation since morning. Rescue work was profitable with none damage to individuals or animal. Team work. pic.twitter.com/HdTFl217zI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2022

People praised the IFS officer and the forest officers for rescuing the stranded bear.

“Commendable teamwork and leadership. God bless wilderness and its guardians,” commented a Twitter person. “Commendable work done,” mentioned one other. “Everyone loves to be there where they belong,” mentioned one other Twitter person.

What are your ideas about this heartwarming video?