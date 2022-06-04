Iga Swiatek crushes Coco Gauff to clinch second French Open title
Paris: World primary Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of ladies’s tennis by sweeping apart American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to assert her second French Open title in three years on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Pole’s mix of energy, poise and precision on the clay was an excessive amount of to deal with for the 18-year-old Gauff, who by no means recovered from a shaky begin in her maiden Grand Slam last.
Swiatek, who took over as world no.1 when Australian Ash Barty introduced her shock retirement in March, has now received 35 consecutive matches – matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.
She raced by way of the opening set and snapped Gauff’s temporary resistance within the second to change into the fourth participant this century to elevate the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on a number of events.
Gauff had promised to play with out stress however in muggy situations, she failed to seek out her breath as Swiatek’s all-in tennis added to the suffocating ambiance.
The high seed, who now has two Grand Slam titles to her title, made essentially the most of her opponent’s early nerves to interrupt within the first sport, setting the tone of a showdown many had hoped can be an in depth contest.
An excellent backhand passing shot winner acquired Gauff into the groove, however Swiatek stored the stress on and stole her serve once more as she dragged the American off the courtroom and compelled her to hit a forehand large.
She held for 4-0 and with little to lose, Gauff began to play extra freely.
But the Pole hit again tougher to go 5-1 up with a gravity-defying forehand winner that dusted the baseline.