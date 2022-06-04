Iga Swiatek crushes Coco Gauff to clinch second French Open title

Paris: World primary Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of ladies’s tennis by sweeping apart American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to assert her second French Open title in three years on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Pole’s mix of energy, poise and precision on the clay was an excessive amount of to deal with for the 18-year-old Gauff, who by no means recovered from a shaky begin in her maiden Grand Slam last.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the trophy after beating Coco Gauff. Credit:

Swiatek, who took over as world no.1 when Australian Ash Barty introduced her shock retirement in March, has now received 35 consecutive matches – matching the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

She raced by way of the opening set and snapped Gauff’s temporary resistance within the second to change into the fourth participant this century to elevate the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on a number of events.