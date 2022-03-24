Iga Swiatek Poised To Be No.1 With Ashleigh Barty Coming Off Ranking List | Tennis News

Ashleigh Barty mentioned Thursday that she’s going to take away herself from the WTA rankings after asserting her retirement, opening the door for Poland’s Iga Swiatek to turn into world primary. The three-time Grand Slam-winning Australian has held prime spot for greater than two years however shocked the sports activities world on Wednesday by quitting at simply 25. The 20-year-old Swiatek is a large 2,204 rating factors behind Barty, however there shall be a brand new primary on Monday when the brand new checklist comes out and the second-placed Pole is in prime place.

Swiatek, who shot to prominence by profitable the French Open in 2020 and has proven exceptional consistency since, advised reporters on the Miami Open that she is attempting not to consider it an excessive amount of.

“They said it may be possible that I’m going to be world number one,” she mentioned.

“Honestly, when we really thought about the situation and when we read all the news, all the rules that may apply, we realised there’s no sense to actually think about that right now because we have such a short time to prepare for another tournament.

“We’ve obtained to remain targeted on our work.”

Swiatek is currently 691 points ahead of third-ranked Maria Sakkari of Greece after winning at Indian Wells last week, her second title in as many tournaments after her triumph in Doha in February.

Speaking publicly for the first time since announcing her shock retirement, Barty told a press conference in Brisbane: “My title shall be taken off the checklist within the subsequent rating.

“It’s going to be an exciting time for the WTA Tour with a new number one and it’s going to be a really cool period for them now.

“But we now have completed all the things that we would have liked to on our facet with them. We have labored with the WTA Tour they usually have made my journey so pleasant and made it actually comfy.”