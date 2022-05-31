Iga Swiatek Survives Scare Against Injured Zheng Qinwen At French Open, Andrey Rublev Wins | Tennis News

World primary Iga Swiatek survived a scare by the hands of injured Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen on Monday, dropping the primary set of their French Open last-16 conflict earlier than happening to make the quarter-finals with a thirty second successive win. Swiatek prevailed 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 to equal the third greatest successful streak this century set by Justine Henin 14 years in the past. In an 82-minute opening set, 74th-ranked Zheng saved 5 set factors, had two of her personal after which clawed her approach again from 2/5 down within the tiebreak to stun the highest seed.

As the 2020 Roland Garros champion’s streak seemed in peril, Zheng required a medical timeout at 0-3 within the second set for a leg harm.

Zheng, who had defeated 2018 champion Simona Halep on her strategy to the fourth spherical, returned along with her proper thigh closely strapped and shortly dropped the second set.

Swiatek carved out a double break within the decider and can face US eleventh seed Jessica Pegula for a spot within the semi-finals.

Rublev advances

Russian world quantity seven Andrey Rublev reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time on Monday when Italian opponent Jannik Sinner retired from their last-16 conflict with a left knee harm.

Rublev was forward 1-6, 6-4, 2-0 when Sinner give up as he set-up a last-eight conflict in opposition to both compatriot and world quantity two Daniil Medvedev or twenty third seeded Marin Cilic.

Rublev will probably be enjoying in his fifth quarter-final on the majors after Australia in 2021, the French Open in 2020 and the US Open in 2017 and 2020.