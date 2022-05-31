Igor Shesterkin adds new chapter to Rangers legacy with Game 7 heroics

RALEIGH, N.C. — The ‘I-GOR!’ chants made all of it the best way to PNC Arena.

They echoed all through the constructing periodically from a powerful New York presence within the crowd. They vibrated across the rink after each massive save and in each second that Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin closed the door on the Hurricanes to assist punch his crew’s ticket to the Eastern Conference Final with a 6-2 win over a Carolina crew that was beforehand undefeated at dwelling.

After 39 saves in an extra time victory over the Penguins in Game 7 in Round 1 and 37 saves on this Game 7 overcome the Hurricanes in Round 2, the legacy of Shesterkin’s identify has solely simply begun.

“He’s done it all year,” head coach Gerard Gallant mentioned after the win, which tees up a convention closing matchup with the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Lightning. “Nothing surprises me. He made some great saves at key times. Obviously, in that first period, I think they had [16] shots and he was outstanding and made that 2-0 lead hold up for us.”

With 16 saves within the first interval, Shesterkin was within the zone from puck drop. He withstood a push from the Hurricanes within the opening minutes earlier than robbing a one-timer within the slot from Carolina’s top-line winger Tuevo Teravainen later within the interval. Shesterkin swallowed up a shot from Nino Niederreiter to kick off the second interval and stored the puck out of the online on one other sequence during which he misplaced his stick amid a bunch of visitors in entrance of him.

The 26-year-old netminder has mentioned he at all times tries to simply play his sport, regardless of how vivid the lights of the stage are, however do these Game 7s really feel any completely different for him?

“A little shaky before game,” Shesterkin mentioned with out the assistance of a translator. “But once I go to the ice, I attempt to neglect about every little thing and attempt to preserve concentrate on the puck.

“It’s great, great feeling. I think we did a great job. Blocked lots of shots and you have to be ready for next round.”

Shesterkin mentioned the Rangers’ two early power-play objectives helped him settle into the sport. From then on, he mentioned, he simply tried to do his job and cease the puck. But it’s been Shesterkin’s sturdiness in web that has grounded the Rangers all season lengthy, and it’s carried over into the postseason.

“Shesty was his usual self,” Adam Fox mentioned.

Shesterkin and the Rangers have gone up in opposition to third-string goalies, backup goalies and had one sport in opposition to a starter who was coming off a damaged foot. The problem in objective that awaits within the subsequent spherical can be in contrast to something they’ve seen earlier than.

That problem has a reputation, too, and it’s Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“He is the best goalie in the world right now,” Shesterkin mentioned frankly. “I think it will be a good battle.”