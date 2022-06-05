IIFA 2022: This video of Salman Khan dancing with hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul on Jugjugg Jeeyo Punjaban song is hilarious : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Readers would remember that Bollywood stars, over the weekend, spent their time on the adventurous Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Many of them landed in UAE to attend the celebrated IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2022 that was being held after two years. The award evening was imagined to be held in May however was postponed owing to the sudden demise of the UAE President. However, in the course of the weekend, the award evening prolonged for 2 nights with IIFA Rocks being held on June 3, adopted by the primary awards evening on June 4. The latter was hosted by celebrity Salman Khan, actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh and Jugjugg Jeeyo actor Maniesh Paul.

IIFA 2022: This video of Salman Khan dancing with hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul on Jugjugg Jeeyo Punjaban tune is hilarious

Needless to say, it was a night to recollect for everybody. While it was a profitable evening for stars comparable to Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, host Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul appear to have saved the audiences well-entertained. In a latest video that was shared on social media, we received a glimpse of the hosts having some on-stage enjoyable. We noticed Salman Khan groove to the newest dance observe from the forthcoming movie Juggjugg Jeeyo, ‘The Punjaban Song’. While the hook-step of the tune has already gone viral on social media, celebrity Salman too determined to hitch the pattern. Accompanying him have been additionally his co-hosts, Riteish and Maniesh. Interestingly, Maniesh Paul might be seen in a pivotal position on this household entertainer that additionally stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Here, take a look on the entertaining video:

Speaking about Jugjugg Jeeyo, the movie might be produced by Karan Johar. Directed by Raj Mehta, the household entertainer can even star Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Tisca Chopra amongst others.

