III International Autism ABA Azerbaijan Conference kicks off at Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. On April 2, inside
the framework of measures to teach about autism, the III
International Autism ABA Azerbaijan Conference kicked off on the
Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend studies.
The convention is collectively organized by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Ministries of Health,
Education, Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the State
Committee for Family, Women and Children, the State Agency for
Compulsory Medical Insurance, the Regional Development Public
Association, the Public Association “Together and Healthy”. The
goal of the convention is the early prognosis of autism
syndrome, the examine of worldwide finest practices primarily based on an
inclusive and multidisciplinary strategy, offering training and
lifelong employment for folks with autism, in addition to drawing
public consideration to their issues, serving to to enhance the standard
of life of individuals with autism.
Speaking on the opening of the convention held with the help
of bp Azerbaijan, Tekfen İnşaat, “Beauttech and EKVİTA corporations,
Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Fairmont Baku, Marriott Baku
Boulevard accommodations, Ümid var Charitable Society, Deputy Minister of
Education Firudin Gurbanov mentioned research present that autism can’t be
cured with treatment alone.
In his phrases, the primary therapy for this illness is
communication and training, in addition to rehabilitation. The
significance of supporting the mixing of youngsters with autism
into society was famous.
Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population
Idayat Abdullayev confused that help for kids with
disabilities is among the foremost priorities of the state. He
knowledgeable in regards to the work carried out by the Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of the Population on this space. It was reported
that social funds to individuals with disabilities have elevated by
3.4 instances over the previous 4 years. In latest years, rehabilitation
facilities have been in-built accordance with trendy necessities.
From 2019 by way of 2020, 12 rehabilitation facilities and social state
establishments had been overhauled and put into use.
Abdullayev mentioned that First Vice-President of Azerbaijan,
President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva gives
nice help to folks with disabilities, particularly kids with
disabilities in Azerbaijan. Today there are three kids’s
rehabilitation facilities that meet trendy requirements within the nation.
During the 12 months, as much as 4 thousand kids with disabilities, as
nicely as these with autism syndrome, are surrounded by social
help in these rehabilitation facilities.
Deputy Minister of Health Ilgar Gasimov spoke in regards to the
consideration Azerbaijan pays to folks in want of particular care. He
famous that individuals belonging to weak teams are continuously
beneath the management of Azerbaijan.
Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and
Children Aynur Sofiyeva famous that over the previous 15 years, the
variety of kids with autism born in marriage has elevated by
about 2.5 instances. Important work is being performed within the discipline of
autism in Azerbaijan and sure outcomes have been achieved, she
mentioned. There are constructive tendencies within the training of the inhabitants
on this space.
Sofiyeva recalled that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened a
middle for kids with autism. According to her, this may assist
kids with autism combine into society and supply them with
help.
Speaking additional, Nigar Bayramova, Deputy Chairman of the Board
of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, emphasised
the significance of strengthening consideration and care for kids
with autism. She mentioned that the sphere of autism therapy, like all
different areas, is within the focus of consideration of President Ilham Aliyev
and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. She additionally confused the significance
of early prognosis of youngsters with autism.
Leyla Taghiyeva, head of the worldwide cooperation
division of the Regional Development Public Association, mentioned
that ABA Azerbaijan is finishing up multi-vector and large-scale
academic work on autism spectrum issues.
Aytan Eynalova, chairman of the Public Association “Birgə və
Sağlam” (Together and Healthy), mentioned that each forty fourth youngster within the
world is born with an autism spectrum dysfunction. Therefore, autism
is turning into one of many foremost issues of society and the world.
In his video deal with, Professor Temple Grandin, who himself is
identified with autism spectrum dysfunction, spoke about his life,
childhood difficulties, his analysis on autism and likewise his life
expertise.
Educational advisor Peter Grimes knowledgeable in regards to the inclusive
strategy to training for all kids in Azerbaijan. He mentioned that
in an effort to broaden inclusive training, it’s first essential to
create inclusive colleges. Speaking in regards to the research and trainings
performed in Azerbaijan over the previous 5 years, the training
advisor emphasised the significance of enhancing the expertise of
lecturers who’ve been skilled on this space.
Another training advisor, Marieke Stevens, introduced
details about two research performed in Azerbaijan, citing
statistics. She dropped at the eye types of help for
kids with disabilities in Azerbaijan. She additionally confused that
lecturers needs to be skilled. Stevens mentioned that sure buildings
ought to conduct monitoring on this space.
“We see the event of inclusive training in Azerbaijan in
latest years. Our analysis performed in November final 12 months confirmed
that kids with autism obtain consideration and care. After the
courses, these kids develop higher,” she famous.
Executive Director of Biruni University Binyamin Birkan spoke
in regards to the significance of particular training and challenges in
getting ready kids with autism for secondary college. He emphasised
the significance of creating kids with autism in varied
areas.
The presentation of the guide “Let’s Make a Contract” additionally took
place inside the framework of the convention./p>
The convention can even be held April 3. A live performance with the
participation of a younger pianist with autism Alisakhib Bayramov and
different artists will likely be held on April 3.