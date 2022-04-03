III International Autism ABA Azerbaijan Conference kicks off at Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. On April 2, inside

the framework of measures to teach about autism, the III

International Autism ABA Azerbaijan Conference kicked off on the

Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend studies.

The convention is collectively organized by the Heydar Aliyev

Foundation, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Ministries of Health,

Education, Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the State

Committee for Family, Women and Children, the State Agency for

Compulsory Medical Insurance, the Regional Development Public

Association, the Public Association “Together and Healthy”. The

goal of the convention is the early prognosis of autism

syndrome, the examine of worldwide finest practices primarily based on an

inclusive and multidisciplinary strategy, offering training and

lifelong employment for folks with autism, in addition to drawing

public consideration to their issues, serving to to enhance the standard

of life of individuals with autism.

Speaking on the opening of the convention held with the help

of bp Azerbaijan, Tekfen İnşaat, “Beauttech and EKVİTA corporations,

Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Fairmont Baku, Marriott Baku

Boulevard accommodations, Ümid var Charitable Society, Deputy Minister of

Education Firudin Gurbanov mentioned research present that autism can’t be

cured with treatment alone.

In his phrases, the primary therapy for this illness is

communication and training, in addition to rehabilitation. The

significance of supporting the mixing of youngsters with autism

into society was famous.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population

Idayat Abdullayev confused that help for kids with

disabilities is among the foremost priorities of the state. He

knowledgeable in regards to the work carried out by the Ministry of Labor and

Social Protection of the Population on this space. It was reported

that social funds to individuals with disabilities have elevated by

3.4 instances over the previous 4 years. In latest years, rehabilitation

facilities have been in-built accordance with trendy necessities.

From 2019 by way of 2020, 12 rehabilitation facilities and social state

establishments had been overhauled and put into use.

Abdullayev mentioned that First Vice-President of Azerbaijan,

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva gives

nice help to folks with disabilities, particularly kids with

disabilities in Azerbaijan. Today there are three kids’s

rehabilitation facilities that meet trendy requirements within the nation.

During the 12 months, as much as 4 thousand kids with disabilities, as

nicely as these with autism syndrome, are surrounded by social

help in these rehabilitation facilities.

Deputy Minister of Health Ilgar Gasimov spoke in regards to the

consideration Azerbaijan pays to folks in want of particular care. He

famous that individuals belonging to weak teams are continuously

beneath the management of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and

Children Aynur Sofiyeva famous that over the previous 15 years, the

variety of kids with autism born in marriage has elevated by

about 2.5 instances. Important work is being performed within the discipline of

autism in Azerbaijan and sure outcomes have been achieved, she

mentioned. There are constructive tendencies within the training of the inhabitants

on this space.

Sofiyeva recalled that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened a

middle for kids with autism. According to her, this may assist

kids with autism combine into society and supply them with

help.

Speaking additional, Nigar Bayramova, Deputy Chairman of the Board

of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, emphasised

the significance of strengthening consideration and care for kids

with autism. She mentioned that the sphere of autism therapy, like all

different areas, is within the focus of consideration of President Ilham Aliyev

and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. She additionally confused the significance

of early prognosis of youngsters with autism.

Leyla Taghiyeva, head of the worldwide cooperation

division of the Regional Development Public Association, mentioned

that ABA Azerbaijan is finishing up multi-vector and large-scale

academic work on autism spectrum issues.

Aytan Eynalova, chairman of the Public Association “Birgə və

Sağlam” (Together and Healthy), mentioned that each forty fourth youngster within the

world is born with an autism spectrum dysfunction. Therefore, autism

is turning into one of many foremost issues of society and the world.

In his video deal with, Professor Temple Grandin, who himself is

identified with autism spectrum dysfunction, spoke about his life,

childhood difficulties, his analysis on autism and likewise his life

expertise.

Educational advisor Peter Grimes knowledgeable in regards to the inclusive

strategy to training for all kids in Azerbaijan. He mentioned that

in an effort to broaden inclusive training, it’s first essential to

create inclusive colleges. Speaking in regards to the research and trainings

performed in Azerbaijan over the previous 5 years, the training

advisor emphasised the significance of enhancing the expertise of

lecturers who’ve been skilled on this space.

Another training advisor, Marieke Stevens, introduced

details about two research performed in Azerbaijan, citing

statistics. She dropped at the eye types of help for

kids with disabilities in Azerbaijan. She additionally confused that

lecturers needs to be skilled. Stevens mentioned that sure buildings

ought to conduct monitoring on this space.

“We see the event of inclusive training in Azerbaijan in

latest years. Our analysis performed in November final 12 months confirmed

that kids with autism obtain consideration and care. After the

courses, these kids develop higher,” she famous.

Executive Director of Biruni University Binyamin Birkan spoke

in regards to the significance of particular training and challenges in

getting ready kids with autism for secondary college. He emphasised

the significance of creating kids with autism in varied

areas.

The presentation of the guide “Let’s Make a Contract” additionally took

place inside the framework of the convention./p>

The convention can even be held April 3. A live performance with the

participation of a younger pianist with autism Alisakhib Bayramov and

different artists will likely be held on April 3.